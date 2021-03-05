Loki Joins Hero Collector's Battlestar Galactica June 2021 Solicits

Hero Collector from Eaglemoss is first off the blocks for June 2021 solicitations, with die-cast models from Battlestar Galactica, from both the classic and the modern series, along with artwork magazines that interview the cast and crew of both shows.

BATTLESTAR GALACTICA: THE OFFICIAL COLLECTION

Official die-cast models of the starships of Battlestar Galactica – both classic (1978) and modern (2004). Designed with the help of the Galactica VFX team, these models come with a magazine featuring interviews with creators, including Ronald D. Moore!

#21 – Loki Heavy Cruiser

RRP: $69.95/€59.99/£49.99

SKU: BGSUK021, Barcode: 5059072042628

Model Length: ~270mm

Model Weight: ~330g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 145 x 190mm

Product Description: A heavy cruiser deployed by the Colonial Fleet, the Loki was a lightly-armed support vessel, and was reported lost in the First Cylon War. This proved to be a deception, however – the Loki formed part of a 'ghost fleet' hidden secretly in deep space. The fleet emerged long after its supposed destruction, ambushing Cylon bases along the border in a massive ambush.

Special #3 – Cylon Centurion (Classic Gold)

RRP: $59.95/€49.99/£44.99

SKU: BGSUK803, Barcode: 5059072042673

Model Height: ~200mm

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 145 x 190mm

Product Description: The classic Cylon Centurions were the cycloptic footsoldiers of a robot army, created long ago by the original, reptilian Cylons. Led by their gold-plated Command Centurions and portrayed by human actors in robotic costumes with a distinctive head-fin, the Cylons were a looming threat to humanity's surviving colonies. Standing almost 8" tall, this gold-colored Centurion figurine captures the iconic design of these killer machines.

