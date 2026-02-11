Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Severance

Apple Buys Severance; Season 3 News; More Seasons/Spinoffs: Report

A new report offers some major updates on where things reportedly stand regarding the future of Apple TV's Adam Scott-starring Severance.

Article Summary Apple fully acquires Severance, making it the main production studio for the hit Apple TV+ show, according to a new report that hit on Wednesday.

Season 3 scripts nearly complete, with filming targeted to begin this summer if all goes to plan.

Season 4 is confirmed and included in Apple Studios' plans, with a four-season arc likely for Severance.

Stiller and Erickson open to prequels, spinoffs, or international Severance projects in the future.

In one day, we went from no new updates on where things stand with Apple TV, Showrunner/EP Dan Erickson, and Director/EP Ben Stiller's Adam Scott-starring Severance to a whole lot of news about the critically acclaimed, award-winning streaming series. In an exclusive report from Deadline Hollywood, Apple has invested in the series in a big way by purchasing it outright and becoming the primary production studio. Along with that, DH also offered a rundown of where things reportedly stand with Season 3 filming and scripts, the chances for a fourth and fifth season, the possibility of other projects sets within the show's universe, and more.

Apple TV: Proud Owner of "Severance" – The biggest headline coming out of DH's report is that Apple acquired the IP and all rights to the series from the original producer, Fifth Season (reportedly for close to $70 million), at the end of 2025. The article offers a timeline of how and why the deal went down, with Apple Studios now as the main production studio and Fifth Season as a producer.

"Severance" Season 3 Filming Start This Summer? Maybe – The report claims that Apple is looking to start filming on the third season this summer, offering the following script update: "I hear six scripts for Season 3 have been finished, with episode 7 in an outline stage and a couple more to go." That said, plot developments in later scripts may necessitate changes in earlier scripts, resulting in additional time being needed. The report notes that those adjustments are looking to be settled at the script stage to avoid additional production time and costs.

"Severance" Season 4… and Season 5? According to the report, a fourth season is considered "a lock and factored into Apple Studios' plans for the show." Reportedly, Apple is on board with Stiller and Erickson's 3-4-season plan, with four seasons reportedly the goal. As for a fifth season, sources say that would be up to Stiller and Erickson but it's not likely. That said, the duo is reportedly open to prequels, spinoffs, international versions, and other possibilities.

