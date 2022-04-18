Aquadonk Side Pieces: Villain-Focused Aqua Teen Digital Series Debuts

If today's feeling a bit more special than it should and you're feeling a little tingle every now and then, you don't need to see a doctor, a therapist, or even an exorcist (though we're not really in a position to be thrown out a diagnosis like that). No, we're pretty sure it has to do with your central nervous system being well aware of the fact that Carl & Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Meatwad, Frylock, and Master Shake) are back in the second of Adult Swim's upcoming four new digital series, Aquadonk Side Pieces. Created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis, the new series of shorts kicks off today (check out the first one below) and finds our heroes(?) taking on a number of familiar villainous faces, including The Mooninites, The Plutonians, MC Pee Pants, The Frat Aliens, Happy Time Harry, Handbanana, and The Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past. And here's the best part? Every episode of the 10-episode digital short series will release daily on Adult Swim's YouTube channel at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. But why worry about tomorrow when you can feed your Aqua Teen Hunger Force hunger below? You're welcome…

In the following first short, Carl begs Frylock for help after Handbanana inserts a tracking chip in his neck. For some reason, we can't get images of The Suicide Squad out of our heads… take a look:

Now here's a look back at the first official teaser for AquaDonk Side Pieces. Set at the Powerpuff Mall, Carl and Master Shake are security guards who take a break from stealing change from the fountain to check out the Breakie B breakdancing robot. But thanks to Cybernetic Ghost, they're about to learn how Breakie B will bring about the end of the world. If only CG can get through the metal detector…