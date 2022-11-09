Arcane: Henry Cavill Finds Netflix, League of Legends Series "Amazing"

Just because Henry Cavill is busy multi-tasking between playing Geralt on Netflix's The Witcher, grabbing a magnifying glass as Sherlock Holmes on Netflix's "Enola Holmes" films, and returning (soon) to the tights once again as The Man of Steel (Superman really does return this time), doesn't mean he doesn't find the time to keep up on his geek loves and check out what new stuff's out there. And after listening to his interview with BBC Radio 1 film critic Ali Plumb, it's pretty clear that Cavill's a big fan of what Netflix & League of Legends have going on with their animated series Arcane.

"Yes, I really did [enjoy Arcane]! I'm so glad you told me because when you said it, I went home immediately, and I was like, 'Right, Natalie, I was told by this guy at work that I should watch Arcane.' And she was like, 'Oh, I've heard some pretty good things about it.' I couldn't stop watching it, and it got really late, and Natalie was like, 'Right, we should probably go to bed,' and I was like, 'No, no, no, no, no, nope, gotta keep on watching.' And she went, 'Yeah, okay, I'm with you; we should definitely keep on watching.' It's amazing, and I'm very thankful that you introduced me to that because I may have missed it otherwise," Cavill shared about his and his wife Natalie's love & appreciation for the award-winning animated series. Now here's a look at Cavill's full interview with BBC Radio 1:

Nearly two months after winning the Emmy Award for Best Animated Program and with production on the second season underway, the Arcane team honored the one-year anniversary of the hit animated series with a message to the fans on Sunday:

This month, we're keeping our radar focused on today & November 18th, when some "redacted" content is expected to drop:

Arcane co-creator Christian Linke was in attendance during the September ceremony to receive their Emmy Award. "Thank you for this. It's a big deal for us as we come from video games. It's been amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories, so thanks to Netflix, who believed in us from the beginning; thanks to Riot Games, who worked on the whole IP… and to all the people that have been with our game and League of Legends for the last 12 years or so who helped make it as big as it is now," Linke said. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the first season of the Emmy Award-winning series:

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling.