Arcane Honored by Twenty One Pilots & More at The Game Awards 2024

Twenty One Pilots, Royal & The Serpent, and D4vd honored the music and characters of League of Legends' Arcane during The Game Awards 2024.

We've got a lot of looks at Christian Linke & Alex Yee and Riot Games' Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane over the course of two seasons, but leave it to The Game Awards 2024 to elevate things to a whole new level. Streaming live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, host Geoff Keighley, those in attendance, and the millions streaming at home have gathered together to honor the best that the video game industry had to offer this year and offer some first-looks at what's to come. In honor of the Emmy Award-winning animated series, Twenty One Pilots ("The Line"), Royal & The Serpent ("Wasteland"), and D4vd ("Remember Me") took part in a special performance to honor its music and iconic characters.

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling.

The animated series, based on the League of Legends game and one of Netflix's most successful animated series ever, was created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. Executive producers include Linke, Marc Merrill, and Brandon Beck – with Fortiche Production serving as the animation studio. The voice cast includes Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Ella Purnell (Jinx), Katie Leung (Caitlyn), Kevin Alejandro (Jayce), Harry Lloyd (Viktor), Toks Olagundoye (Mel), Reed Shannon (Ekko), Amirah Vann (Sevika), Mick Wingert (Heimerdinger), Ellen Thomas (Ambessa), and Brett Tucker (Singed). Fortiche Production directed and produced the animation under the direction of the founders Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord.

