Archer S13E03 "Saturday" Trailer: Sterling Doesn't Do Weekends

Welcome back to our weekly preview of FXX's animated hit series Archer, and what better way to ring in next week's new episode "Saturday" than with a mother/daughter day at work, right? One big problem. It's a Saturday. And Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin) doesn't like Saturdays. Add to that IIA (International Intelligence Agency) head Fabian (Kayvan Novak) sending him and Lana (Aisha Tyler) out on a mission that same day? Yeah, that's not a good mix. But hey, there's no reason why the rest of The Agency can't step up, right? Ummm… right?

So to see why Sterling and Saturdays don't mix, here's the trailer & brief overview for next week's episode, S13E03 "Saturday":

Archer Season 13 Episode 3 "Saturday": Mommy daughter day turns into a lesson in fellowship and tactical awareness. Written by Asha Michelle Wilson.

And here's a look back at the previously-released official Season 13 trailer, with the next episode of FXX's Archer hitting screens next week (and on Hulu the following day):

'Archer' is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity while performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The upcoming season also features the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).