Archer Season 13 Teaser: At Least Sterling's Trying, You Know?

Another day, another teaser for the 13th season on FXX's Archer, with Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin) & the gang finding themselves under new management. That's right, Fabian (Kayvan Novak) and the IIA (International Intelligence Agency) are the new bosses, and Fabian's looking to see who will rise as the real leader of the group. Pitting our team against one another? We're wondering if Fabian really knows who he's dealing with here. And while we're not sure Sterling's interested in leading anyone at this point, at least he's trying to be more sensitive & appreciative of modern societal concerns. Though "multicultural awkward dinner party" does seem a bit wordy…

With FXX's Archer returning to our screens next Wednesday, August 24, for its 13th season, here's a look at the newest teaser released earlier today (followed by a previously-released preview offering some insight into Sterling's new philosophy to life):

Here's a look back at the previously-released official Season 13 trailer, as well as the official overviews for S13E01 "The Big Con" and S13E02 "Operation: Fang":

'Archer' is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity while performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords? Archer Season 13 Episode 1 "The Big Con": Free drinks, party rooms, and swag bags are just a few of the things the gang is not enjoying at the world's foremost spy convention, Clandesti-con! Written by Mark Ganek. Archer Season 13 Episode 2 "Operation: Fang": Gillette is in charge of a creepy crawly mission in a tropical jungle. Written by Matt Roller.

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The upcoming season also features the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).