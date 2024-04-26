Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Robosen, transformers

Robosen Announces Transformers Auto-Converting Megatron Figure

The battle between Autobots and Decepticon continue as a new Transformers auto-converting bot has arrived from Roboson

Article Summary Robosen unveils an auto-converting Megatron, the first Decepticon of its kind.

Features 270 original voice lines by Frank Welker and 50+ interactive commands.

Compatible with previous Robosen Transformers for epic Autobot vs. Decepticon battles.

Priced at $899, set for Aug 2024 release with pre-orders already available online.

Robosen is back and changing the future of Transformers toys as they unveil the first-ever auto-converting Decepticon. Optimus Prime and Grimlock better watch out as Megatron has arrived and is ready to put some Autobots in their place. The Transformers Megatron Auto-Converting Robot Flagship is here to capture and bring the heart of the infamous villain to life. This is an impressive figure that features 270 voice lines from the original 1984 animated series voice actor Frank Welker. Megatron will be able to go into his tank mode with just a simple voice line; Robosen has also included 50+ voice commands to have fans interact with him.

Unlike some of the other figures Robosen has created, Megatron will be able to interact with the previous Transformers figures, allowing for fans to witness the clash between good and evil like never before. These auto-converting bots are getting more and more impressive, and it will be a dream come to to see Optimus and Megatron clash right before collectors eyes. This figure is not a cheap feature, though, and comes in at $899 with an August 2024 release date, and pre-orders are already live online.

Transformers Megatron Auto-Converting Robot Flagship

"THE WORLD'S FIRST AUTO-CONVERTING DECEPTICON ROBOT! Witness the sheer strength and staggering size of Robosen's Megatron! Developed over 3 years of extensive R&D, immerse yourself in the most awe-inspiring experience of witnessing Megatron convert from Tank to Robot and back, during his quest to defeat the Autobots and conquer the universe!"

"112 ultra-bright LED lights illuminate Megatron with stunning blue and violet accents throughout for the most realistic and authentic looking Decepticon leader on the market. Inspired by real life tank tracks and axle structures, Robosen's Megatron delivers exceptional climbing performance, off-road abilities, and pivot turns all while in Tank mode. Crafted from a specially designed alloy of a deep silver-gray, reflecting the ruthless character and sinister nature of the Decepticon leader."

