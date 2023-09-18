Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: archer, fx networks, preview, Season 14, trailer

Archer Season 14 Ep. 5 Trailer: Sterling Goes A Little Too Undercover

Looks like Sterling takes his undercover work to heart in the following episode trailer for FXX's Archer Season 14 Ep. 5 "Keys Open Doors."

With only a handful of episodes remaining on its final run, Lana (Aisha Tyler), Archer (H. Jon Benjamin), Pam (Amber Nash), and Cyril (Chris Parnell) head out on a mission that doesn't exactly go as planned. Shocking, right? So what's something that makes FXX's Archer Season 14 Episode 5 "Keys Open Doors" stand out? Based on what you're about to see in the episode trailer below, it looks like Sterling took Pam's advice about "blending in" to heart in a very big, lost-in-his-assignment kind of way.

Archer Season 14 Episode 5 "Keys Open Doors" Preview

Archer Season 14 Episode 5 "Keys Open Doors": An unplanned vacation forces Lana (Aisha Tyler) to accompany Archer (H. Jon Benjamin), Pam (Amber Nash), and Cyril (Chris Parnell) on a mission that quickly goes off the rails. Will Lana blow the mission when she crosses the line? Written by Miles Woods, here's a look at the episode trailer – followed by a look back at the official trailer for the final season:

During an interview with ScreenRant from earlier this year, series star Chris Parnell (Cyril Figgis) discussed how the series shifted its focus & approach during Season 13 in light of the passing of the great Jessica Walters (Malory Archer). "I think you got a pretty good sense of the big shift that happened with season 13 without Mallory around, sadly, without Jessica," Parnell shared. And then he followed that up with an unexpected revelation about the animated series' future. "But yeah, I think it's gonna be more of us doing spy stuff, but we've just started recording season 14, so it remains to be seen what else is gonna happen," Parnell added.

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The 13th season also featured the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!