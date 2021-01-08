Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 2 Trailer: A New Midnight Society

On February 12, Nickelodeon is sparking up the campfire to introduce the next generation of The Midnight Society but viewers won't have to wait that long for a proper introduction. The network released the official trailer and preview images for Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, a six-part limited series based on the still-popular 90's cult classic horror series. The new team of investigators learns of a terrifying curse that was cast over their small seaside town, leaving it haunted by a mysterious creature known as the Shadowman.

Here's a look at the official trailer, which introduces Luke, played by Bryce Gheisar (The Astronauts, Wonder); Jai, played by Arjun Athalye; Hanna, played by Beatrice Kitsos (Child's Play, iZombie); Gabby, played by Malia Baker (The Baby-Sitters Club); Seth, played by Dominic Mariche (The Christmas Yule Blog, A Gift to Cherish); and Connor, played by Parker Queenan (Party of Five, Andi Mack)- and preview the horrors still to come.

Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows is produced by ACE Entertainment with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers and Paul Kim as co-executive producer. Jeff Wadlow (Fantasy Island, Truth or Dare) serves as executive producer and the primary director. JT Billings (Beware That Girl, Charming) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Production of Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows for Nickelodeon is supervised by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content; and Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live Action. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production for the series. The "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" franchise is owned by DHX and created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel, who are also executive producing the project.