Arkham Asylum, The Boys, The Flash, TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: IWTV, TWD, Supergirl, The Flash, Mayor of Kingstown, X-Men '97, Arkham Asylum, The Boys, Community, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Supergirl/Melissa Benoist, The Flash/John Wesley Shipp, Mayor of Kingstown & Stephen King, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Max's Arkham Asylum, ABC's Perfect Strangers, AEW Rampage, Prime Video's The Boys, HBO's House of the Dragon, Peacock's Community: The Movie, The Walking Dead/Norman Reedus, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Interview with the Vampire, Supergirl/Melissa Benoist, The Flash/John Wesley Shipp, Mayor of Kingstown & Stephen King, X-Men '97, Arkham Asylum, The Boys, HOTD, Community, The Walking Dead/Norman Reedus, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 6, 2024:

Interview with the Vampire Season 3: Think "Hedwig," "Rocky Horror"

Supergirl: Melissa Benoist on "Glee" Preparing Her for Series & More

The Flash: John Wesley Shipp on Watching His OG Series After 34 Years

Mayor of Kingstown Fan Stephen King Compares Series to SOA, The Shield

X-Men '97 Star Jennifer Hale Talks Jean Grey, Madelyne Pryor & More

Arkham Asylum: DC Studios TV Series Reportedly Not Moving Forward

Perfect Strangers: Pinchot, Co-Star Linn-Baker Still Close Friends

AEW Rampage Preview: An Un-American Attack on The Chadster

The Boys Season 4: So About Those "Hilarious" Hughie/Tek Knight Scenes

House of the Dragon Season 2 Ep. 4 Preview, Images: Fire Will Reign

Community: The Movie Should Begin Filming "Vaguely Next Year": McHale

The Walking Dead: "Maybe Six or Seven More Years" as Daryl: Reedus

Doctor Who: Sylvester McCoy's Second Season Gets Blu-Ray Collection

