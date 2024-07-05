Posted in: BBC, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: bbc, blu-ray, bonnie langford, Boxset, doctor who, janet fielding, Nicola Bryant, Sarah Sutton, sophie aldred, sylvester mccoy, Wendy Padbury

Doctor Who: Sylvester McCoy's Second Season Gets Blu-Ray Collection

Doctor Who: The Collection: Season 25 - Sylvester McCoy's second season and possibly the best of the classic era - hits Blu-Ray in October.

Sylvester McCoy's second season of Doctor Who, Season 25 of the classic era of the series, will finally join the Blu-ray collection. Sophie Aldred plays iconic 80s companion Ace, who joins the Doctor to battle Daleks, Cybermen, the murderous Happiness Patrol, and the evil forces of the Psychic Circus. This is considered by many fans as the best season of the 1980s and one of the most underrated and sought-after Blu-Ray sets of a long time. This season sets the template for the modern series when it returned in 2005.

Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 25 on Blu-ray box set comes with eight discs of the 25th season from 1988, starring McCoy as the Seventh Doctor and containing four classic stories, "Remembrance of the Daleks," "The Happiness Patrol," "Silver Nemesis" and "The Greatest Show in the Galaxy." The limited-edition set is packed with hours of new and exclusive material and brand-new extended special editions of all four adventures exclusive to this Blu-ray set.

Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 25 Blu-Ray Boxset Details

The four Special Editions feature unseen footage, updated special effects, immersive surround sound, and surprises. All episodes have been newly remastered from available sources, meaning these classic adventures have never looked or sounded so good on home media.

The Collection: Season 25 is also jam-packed with hours of new and exclusive material including:

UPDATED SPECIAL EFFECTS

Exclusive to Blu-ray, on the original broadcast versions of REMEMBRANCE OF THE DALEKS, SILVER NEMESIS, and THE GREATEST SHOW IN THE GALAXY.

New episodes with Sylvester McCoy (The Doctor), Sophie Aldred (Ace), Bonnie Langford (Mel), Nicola Bryant (Peri), Wendy Padbury (Zoe), Janet Fielding (Tegan), Sarah Sutton (Nyssa), Dame Sheila Hancock (Helen A), Jessica Martin (Mags), Karen Gledhill (Allison) and Mark Hardy (Cyber-Lieutenant).

Three new episodes, with Sophie Aldred, script editor Andrew Cartmel and director Chris Clough.

Three new episodes, with Sophie Aldred, script editor Andrew Cartmel and director Chris Clough. LOOKING FOR DURSLEY

A documentary looking back at the life and career of Dursley McLinden (Mike).

A documentary looking back at the life and career of Dursley McLinden (Mike). THE MAKING OF DOCTOR WHO

A rare vintage documentary from 1988, previously only available on VHS.

A rare vintage documentary from 1988, previously only available on VHS. SILVER NEMESIS – VHS EXTENDED VERSION

A version of the story originally released on VHS with extra footage.

A version of the story originally released on VHS with extra footage. SILVER NEMESIS – SPECIAL EDITION OMNIBUS

A special cut-down feature-length version of this adventure, in the tradition of the 1970s Christmas repeats.

A special cut-down feature-length version of this adventure, in the tradition of the 1970s Christmas repeats. THE COLLECTORS – THE 1980s

Host Emily Cook chats to Doctor Who collectors about their 1980s treasures.

Host Emily Cook chats to Doctor Who collectors about their 1980s treasures. THE DOCTOR WHO ESCAPE ROOM – TEAM SEVENTH DOCTOR

Sylvester McCoy, Sophie Aldred and Bonnie Langford attempt to escape the room of doom.

Sylvester McCoy, Sophie Aldred and Bonnie Langford attempt to escape the room of doom. WHEN SOPHIE MET LESLEY

Sophie Aldred chats to Lesley Dunlop, her co-star from THE HAPPINESS PATROL who also appeared in the Fifth Doctor story "Frontios". (1984).

Sophie Aldred chats to Lesley Dunlop, her co-star from THE HAPPINESS PATROL who also appeared in the Fifth Doctor story "Frontios". (1984). STEPHEN MANSFIELD INTERVIEW

The practical effects genius looks back on his Season 25 work.

The practical effects genius looks back on his Season 25 work. STUDIO & LOCATION FOOTAGE

Hours of raw footage and outtakes captured during the making of all four stories.

PLUS:

5.1 SURROUND SOUND

RARE ARCHIVAL MATERIAL FROM THE BBC VAULTS

EXCLUSIVE CONVENTION FOOTAGE

HD PHOTO GALLERIES

INFO TEXT

PDF ARCHIVE

PLUS LOTS MORE!

This eight-disc box set also includes hours of special features previously released on DVD, including documentaries, featurettes, audio commentaries, and more.

You can pre-order Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 25 now on Amazon, HMV, Zavvi and Rarewaves in the UK. It will be released on 21st October 2024. The US release will be announced at a later date.

