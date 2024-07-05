Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: arrow, bctv daily dispatch, harley quinn, Michael Connelly, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Acolyte, the boys, The Rookie, vikings valhalla

The Boys, Arrow, Harley Quinn, "Ballard" & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, Harley Quinn, Michael Connelly, Arrow/The CW, The Rookie, The Boys, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Warner Bros. Japan's Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Max's Harley Quinn, Warner Bros. Japan's Suicide Squad ISEKAI, UK General Election, Prime Video's Sausage Party: Footopia, Michael Connelly/"Ballard" Series, Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla, ESPN's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, Arrow/The CW, TBS's AEW Dynamite, ABC's The Rookie, President Joe Biden/ABC News, Prime Video's The Boys, Disney+'s The Acolyte, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, July 5, 2024:

My Hero Academia Season 7 Ep. 9 "Extras" Review: Endeavor Takes A Hit

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Teaser Trailer, Key Art & More Released

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03: Uhura Looking to "Expand": Gooding

Harley Quinn Season 5 Release Update; "Connections" to Kite Man Series

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Super-Villains' Party Trailer, Anime Expo Images

UK General Election: Seems "The Tories" Is Facing Its "Series Finale"

Sausage Party Reminds Us of The Sacrifices Our Food Makes on July 4th

Bosch: Does New Michael Connelly Novel Offer "Ballard" Cast Clues?

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3: Netflix Releases Preview for Final Season

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Champs Crowned: Sudo Sets World Record

Arrow: "There Would Be No More CW" If Show Wasn't a Hit: Guggenheim

AEW Dynamite Review: The Chadster Wants Independence from AEW

The Rookie Star Eric Winter Shares More Season 7 Filming BTS Looks

ABC Moves Up President Biden/Stephanopoulos Interview to This Friday

The Boys Star Antony Starr Dissects Homelander's Milk Kink/Obsession

The Acolyte Ep. 6 "Teach/Corrupt" Review: A Star Wars "Parent Trap"

