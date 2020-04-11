Arthur Darvill Returns as Rory in Neil Gaiman-Penned Doctor Who Intro

The BBC and Doctor Who Magazine writer Emily Cook are back once again this weekend, hosting another live-tweet rewatch of an important DW episode. If you're joining us now and haven't had time to check what episode scribe Neil Gaiman, actor Michael Sheen, and director Richard Clark have to say about the "The Doctor's Wife," then, by all means, make sure you get yourselves caught up by clicking here. One of the best reasons to be checking out these online events is the bonuses viewers are treated to for all of their love and support over the years. Earlier today, we had a video welcome from none other than the TARDIS herself Suranne Jones, and now Gaiman and a returning Arthur Darvill are offering a new intro to "The Doctor's Wife." Written by Gaiman and taking place eight years after they being sent back in time by the Weeping Angels, "Rory's Story" finds Rory (Darvill) offering a little insight into his life with Amy (Karen Gillan) (before a familiar voice reminds him he should be helping with the baby).

As we mentioned in our earlier post, here's a little background intel on what you need to know. The Gaiman-penned, Clark-directed chapter finds the Doctor (Matt Smith) finally having it out with the TARDIS over her constant failings when it comes to getting him where he wants to go. What makes it even worse is that these "accidental landings" usually result in some unexpected (and deadly) adventures. Finally finding herself in the position to be able to answer the Doctor's barbs directly, the TARDIS (Jones) clears up the "misconception" that the Doctor was the one who stole her back on Gallifrey (it was definitely the other way around) and that she always took the Doctor and his companions where they needed to go.

Considered by many to be one of the best episodes of not just the show's return but of its entire, the episode is notable for a number of reasons. This outing would serve as the first Doctor Who episode penned by Gaiman (who would also write the episode's production diary for the monthly magazine and host Doctor Who Confidential). The episode also has a very important and direct connection to both Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor and the revelations from the Series 12 finale: the Doctor mentioning his friend the Corsair had at least two female generations. For those interested in some smaller but just as important details, "The Doctor's Wife" was also the first Steven Moffat-era appearance of the Ood (with Russell T. Davies getting the creative credit) and the first time viewers saw the Ood sporting red eyes.