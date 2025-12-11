Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: assassin's creed

Assassin's Creed: Lola Petticrew Joins Netflix Series Cast as Co-Lead

Netflix, Ubisoft, and Showrunners Roberto Patino & David Wiener's Assassin's Creed series casts Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing) in a lead role.

Back in November, we learned that Toby Wallace (Euphoria, Bikeriders) was set as a series regular in a co-lead role in Netflix, Ubisoft, and Showrunners Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener's (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing) live-action adaptation of the bestselling video game franchise Assassin's Creed. We can now add Lola Petticrew's (Say Nothing) name to that casting list, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Petticrew is set for a co-lead role (though character details were not released).

Expected to start production in Italy sometime next year, the high-octane thriller focuses on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The upcoming streaming series will follow its characters (reportedly different from the video games) across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny.

"We've been fans of Assassin's Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin's Creed opens to us," shared Wiener and Patino in a joint statement over the summer, when the news was first announced. "Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story – about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it's about what we stand to lose as a species when those connections break. We've got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we're committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet."

