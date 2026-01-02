Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: assassin's creed

Assassin's Creed: Tanzyn Crawford Joins Netflix Series' Cast

Tanzyn Crawford has reportedly joined the cast of Netflix, Ubisoft, and Showrunners Roberto Patino and David Wiener's Assassin's Creed.

Article Summary Tanzyn Crawford joins the cast of Netflix's Assassin's Creed series as a series regular in an undisclosed role.

The show is produced by Ubisoft, with Roberto Patino and David Wiener as showrunners and Johan Renck directing.

Cast includes Toby Wallace, Lola Petticrew, Zachary Hart, and Laura Marcus alongside Crawford.

The series will explore a secret war between factions seeking control over humanity's fate across history.

A new year brings new casting news for Netflix, Ubisoft, and Showrunners Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener's (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing) Assassin's Creed. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Tanzyn Crawford (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms) has been tapped for a series regular role, though details on her role weren't released.

Toby Wallace (Euphoria), Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing), Zachary Hart (Slow Horses), and Laura Marcus (Death by Lightning, Sunrise on the Reaping) are also set to star. Filmmaker Johan Renck (HBO's award-winning Chernobyl) will be at the helm, with production set to get underway in Italy sometime this year.

The high-octane thriller focuses on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The upcoming streaming series will follow its characters (reportedly distinct from those in the video games) across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny.

"We've been fans of Assassin's Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin's Creed opens to us," shared Wiener and Patino in a joint statement over the summer, when the news was first announced. "Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story – about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it's about what we stand to lose as a species when those connections break. We've got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we're committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet."

