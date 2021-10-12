Attack of the Show!, Xplay, & More! G4 Announces November Launch

They promised you it would happen. Did you really think they weren't going to keep their promise? Because that's exactly what the folks at G4 did on Tuesday when they announced that the network will officially return on November 16, 2021, on linear television and through streaming services. G4 will debut linearly on the channel lineups of Verizon Fios, Cox, and Xfinity TV. The network will also stream on Philo and work with Twitch on a multi-year partnership through G4's official Twitch channel. In addition, G4 will continue to create content across its social media and YouTube. Joining G4 for its official launch include returning G4 hosts Kevin Pereira and Adam Sessler (Attack of the Show!, Xplay); esports personalities Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez (host of NBC's Titan Games), Ovilee May, and Froskurinn; WWE Superstar Xavier Woods AKA Austin Creed; YouTube personalities Kassem G, Jirard "The Completionist" Khalil, and Gina Darling; Popular Twitch streamers Fiona Nova and Will Neff; rising vStreamer CodeMiko; and a degenerate rat-puppet named Ratty.

The network's launch slate will include a wide range of content, including new editions of legacy G4 shows (Attack of the Show!, Xplay), exclusive content, wide-ranging interviews, and more. Here's a look at the official announcement teaser followed by a rundown of what viewers can expect (with more programming being announced closer to launch):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: G4 Is Back! Launch Date Announcement (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDs4hCqNIpQ)

"Attack of the Show!": The original geek culture variety show returns with host Kevin Pereira and a brand new cavalcade of misfits. Irreverent and unscripted, Attack of the Show! is a welcoming place for any fan who wants to spend a couple of hours laughing, watching epic stunts and hilarious sketches, and deep-diving into the latest trends of the internet. From hilarious web videos to memes, to streaming of all types, to celebrity guests, to the weirdest tech, Attack of the Show! is still the show that gets it before it gets out.

"Xplay": Xplay used an extra life! The ultimate video game review show returns as a digital-first content brand that balances an authoritative loudmouth confidence with the absurdity of a public-access comedy sketch show, all while (somehow) maintaining enough credibility to book interviews with top industry luminaries. Xplay is expanding the conversation with insightful and irreverent explorations into every game worth your time: AAA, indie, mobile, VR, retro… it's all on the table. Adam Sessler is back, joined by a group of hilarious experts, to bring a brutally honest voice to the modern gaming scene.

"Boosted": Boosted is a weekly esports comedy series for curious gamers and esports fanatics alike. Boosted is that moment in-game when you realize you're the worst player in the lobby. We want to revel in the entry-level as we approach gaming and esports as interns guided by our executive-level experts. Boosted will cover the latest trends, news, and tournaments in the esports world every week.

"Ninja Warrior": The quest to summit Mt. Midoriyama returns as G4 attains the exclusive linear broadcasting rights to SASUKE, better known as Ninja Warrior in the United States, from Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc. (TBS). G4 will air all 167 episodes of the legendary competition series that pits heroic athletes of all types from pro gymnasts, to fishermen, to comedians against a four-stage, formidable, and/or impossible obstacle course. G4 will also present three tournaments never-before-seen in the United States, SASUKE 35, 36, and 37.

"ESL Gaming": G4 has partnered with ESL Gaming, the world's leading esports & gaming lifestyle company, to produce and broadcast several prime-time esports programs, a first for ESL Gaming in the US and Canada. G4's exclusive linear broadcast rights make it the premier destination for ESL Pro Tour events including the IEM Katowice 2022.

"Dungeons & Dragons Limited Series": Coming off the immense success of D&D Live 2021 featuring notable celebrities like Jack Black, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Smith, and DrLupo, G4 will continue its partnership with Wizards of the Coast with an all-new, limited-run series to premiere on G4 this Fall. The series will follow four campaigns with a mix of G4 talent, veteran D&D players, and celebrities for a new generation of D&D fans.

"Since the initial announcement of G4's revival at Comic-Con @ Home last year, we've been in constant dialogue with our audience through the content we've produced," said Russell Arons, President, G4. "We made a promise to fans that we would build this network with their input and are proud to say that our promise has been kept. At G4, we never stopped playing and can't wait to have our fans join us in our hilarious and fairly preposterous sandbox on November 16."