Attack The Block's Joe Cornish's New Netflix Show, Lockwood & Co

For British viewers, especially men, of a certain age and nerdy disposition, Joe Cornish is one half of the comedy duo with Adam Buxton who informed a good chunk of our teenage outlook on life with The Adam & Joe Show on Channel 4. They both went on to do other stuff, Adam Buxton had many one-man geeky music and gaming shows, and Joe Cornish co-wrote Ant-Man, Tintin and wrote/directed the ET-meets-street-gangs movie, Attack The Block, which included early starring roles for John Boyega and Jodie Whittaker.

And now Netflix is announced that he is creating one of seven new original scripted series in the UK, ranging from horror to science fiction, love stories to physical comedy. Ooh look, Joe Cornish is lead director and writer on Lockwood & Co, an eight-hour-long-episode drama about three London-based teenage ghost-hunters competing with professional ghostbuster outfits, and based on the Jonathan Stroud novels.

We're also getting a series based on the book by Stuart Turton that Jonathan Hickman was… let's say inspired to write House Of X, The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle, created and written by Sophie Petzal.

And we have Half Bad written by Giri/Haji's Joe Bartin with Andy Serkis involved in the production.

All of the shows will be written and produced in the UK. And Netflix has decided to start playing tax here, which is nice. The Original Series team is led by VP UK Anne Mensah. Here's the full list:

Baby Reindeer (8 x 30)

Writer/Lead Actor: Richard Gadd (Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner 2016, he has written episodes for Sex Education)

Production Company: Clerkenwell Films

Synopsis: Based on a compelling true story, the hit 2019 Edinburgh Fringe one-man stage-play Baby Reindeer follows the writer and performer Richard Gadd's warped relationship with his female stalker and the impact it has on him as he is ultimately forced to face a deep, dark buried trauma…

Richard is a multi-award winning writer, performer and actor. After its huge success at the Fringe, followed by a run at The Bush Theatre, London, Baby Reindeer won an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement at an Affiliate Theatre.

Cuckoo Song w/t (6 x 60)

Writers: Sarah Dollard (Bridgerton, Doctor Who, Being Human), Andrea Gibb (Elizabeth Is Missing, Swallows & Amazons, Dear Frankie), Corinna Faith (The Innocents, The Power)

Production Company: Catalyst Global Media, Doghouse Pictures

Executive Producers: Charlotte Walls, Katie Swinden, Sarah Dollard

Synopsis: A gripping horror story about two warring sisters – one human, one monster – who must unite to reverse a supernatural pact gone horribly wrong, and with it mend their grief-stricken family. Based on the novel by Frances Hardinge.

Half Bad (8 x 60)

Writer: Joe Barton (Giri/Haji, Humans, Troy: Fall Of A City)

Production Company: Imaginarium Productions

Executive Producers: Joe Barton, Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish, Will Tennant.

Synopsis: Sixteen-year-old Nathan is the illegitimate son of the world's most feared witch. He's spent his whole life being monitored for signs he may follow the same destructive path as his father. But as tensions escalate, the old boundaries between "good" and "bad" fray and Nathan will discover what sort of person he truly is. This is an angsty, roller-coaster ride of a young adult show about a troubled kid who has the indomitable will to survive and defy the odds. The series is based on the Half Bad trilogy of books written by Sally Green.

Lockwood & Co (8 x 60)

Lead Director/Writer: Joe Cornish (Attack the Block, The Kid Who Would Be King, Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn)

Production Company: Complete Fiction

Executive Producers: Nira Park, Rachael Prior, Joe Cornish

Synopsis: In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision – a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co. A supernatural action-adventure detective series, based on the best-selling novels by Jonathan Stroud.

Man vs Bee (10 x 10)

Creators: Rowan Atkinson (Mr Bean, Johnny English, Blackadder) and Will Davies (Johnny English, How to Train Your Dragon)

Production Company: HouseSitter Productions

Executive Producers: Will Davies and Chris Clark (Johnny English, All the Money in the World)

Synopsis: Renowned actor/comedian Rowan Atkinson plays a new character in this riotous comedy. A man finds himself at war with a bee while housesitting a luxurious mansion. Who will win, and what irreparable damage will be done in the process?

The Red Zone (6 x 30)

Writers: Barney Ronay and Jonathan Liew

Production Company: Neal Street Productions

Executive Producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown

Synopsis: This is a comedy about football, but also not about football. Mainly it's a story about the people and the surfaces that collide in the orbit of this strange, obsessional world of bluffers, sharks and genuine talent. It's about friendship, trust and families, in a world where no one is actually your friend, where there is zero trust and where families tend to devour each other every six months.

The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle (7 x 60)

Creator & Writer: Sophie Petzal

Production Company: House Productions

Executive Producers: Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross and Sophie Petzal

Synopsis: Adapted from the best-selling, Costa award-winning debut novel by Stuart Turton, The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle is a truly original, mind-bending murder mystery. All set within the grounds of a sprawling country estate, this high-concept thriller presents an intriguing puzzle – how do you solve a murder when every time you are getting close to the answer, you wake up in someone else's body?

Othe UK series currently in production include Top Boy S2, Sex Education S3, The Crown S5, Stay Close, Anatomy of a Scandal, The Last Bus and, for our sins, the third series of After Life.