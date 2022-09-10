Audible & Broadway Video Comedy Podcast Slate: Hot White Heist & More

Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, today announced a new slate of original comedy podcasts with longtime collaborators, Broadway Video Enterprises. In addition to new originals, Audible greenlit the second season of the hit Audible Original, Hot White Heist . Featuring an all-queer cast led by Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Hot White Heist is set to return for a second season in 2023.

"We're so grateful for our fruitful ongoing collaboration with Broadway Video, which time and again creates best-in-class comedic storytelling," said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. "From the most recent success of Hot White Heist to some of our earlier collaborations like Heads Will Roll and 64th Man, our listeners have always gravitated toward Broadway Videos' uniquely hilarious point of view and comedic spirit, which is consistently marked by prolific creators and esteemed casts."

"Audible and Broadway Video's long-time collaboration has allowed us to expand our production and IP into different genres and formats within comedy and audio entertainment. With writers and performers from many different fan bases and backgrounds, these series will appeal to a wide variety of listeners," said Britta von Schoeler, President of Broadway Video Enterprises. New & returning titles coming to Audible include: Motivated! (September 22, 2022); Past My Bedtime: An Oral History of The Fastest Failure in Late Night History (November 3, 2022); Michelle Rojas Is Not Okay (February 9, 2023) and Excessive (Early 2023). This new slate comes as Audible is set to re-release a selection of Audible Original comedies on third-party platforms, sharing the uniquely-Audible approach to comedy with even more listeners, for free, beginning on October 3. Titles include Broadway Video comedies, Hit Job, Hot White Heist, and Heads Will Roll, as well as Sorry Charlie Miller and Summer in Argyle. Find them on all major podcast providers soon.