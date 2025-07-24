Posted in: Conventions, Events, Nickelodeon, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar: Seven Havens

Avatar: Seven Havens First Look Image Released During SDCC 2025 Panel

During today's SDCC 2025 panel, Nickelodeon released a first look image previewing the sequel series Avatar: Seven Havens - here's a look!

Back in February, in honor of the 20th anniversary of Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko's animated Avatar: The Last Airbender, Nickelodeon announced that a 26-episode series green light was given for Avatar: Seven Havens – the third in the "Avatarverse," following the original and "The Legend of Korra." With DiMartino and Konietzko directly involved, the new animated series is described as being "set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm." The description of the series continues: "A young Earthbender discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra — but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse."

Now, we're getting our first look at the series, courtesy of the "Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender 20th Anniversary Panel" during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) earlier today. The image below spotlights our lead Avatar and her half-cat, half-lemur-looking pet alongside her. With some fascinating lights brightening the horizon, we're assuming a friend accompanies them across what appears to be a pretty harsh desert land.

"When we created the original series, we never imagined we'd still be expanding the world decades later. This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!" shared DiMartino and Konietzko in a joint statement when the project was first announced. "For two decades, the richly crafted world of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' has introduced audiences to a world of compelling characters and groundbreaking storylines, captivating fans globally," added Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. "We can't wait to embark on the next chapter of this epic saga, with a new story set within the Avatarverse, envisioned by the original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko." Stemming from Nickelodeon Animation's Avatar Studios, DiMartino and Konietzko are executive-producing the new animated series with Ethan Spaulding, with Sehaj Sethi serving as a co-executive producer.

