Babylon 5: J. Michael Straczynski Confirms Warner Bros Animated Film J. Michael Straczynski announced that an animated Babylon 5 film was on the way from Warner Bros. Animation & Warner Bros Home Entertainment.

Hey, it's not like J. Michael Straczynski didn't give Babylon 5 fans the heads up. They knew that some big news was on the way – and JMS definitely lived up to that promise. Tweeting out a look at the title page to the script (with the full title redacted for now), JMS confirmed that an animated film was on the way from Warner Bros. Animation & Warner Bros Home Entertainment. "Classic B5: raucous, heartfelt, nonstop, a ton of fun through time and space & a love letter to the fans," JMS wrote in the first of a series of tweets offering some general details on what fans can expect (with specifics promised next week).

Here's a look at the tweet posted by JMS earlier today confirming the news about the animated film (as well as the full text from JMS's series of tweets). And even better? B5 fans have a week to celebrate & speculate before the movie title, release date & additional details hit:

BABYLON 5 ANIMATED MOVIE coming from Warner Bros. Animation & WB Home Entertainment! Classic B5: raucous, heartfelt, nonstop, a ton of fun through time and space & a love letter to the fans. Movie title, release date and other details coming one week from today. And just to be clear, this brand new original animated movie is already finished and in the can. So it's 100% real, happening, and coming out very soon. Again, full release details and other info will come next week from Warners. If you're excited about the idea–and as an aside, if this does well there will be more animated movies, maybe on a regular basis–let the world and WB know and crush whatever's trending I'm ridiculously excited about the #B5AnimatedMovie because it feels the most B5-ish of anything we've done since the original show. Warners was terrific in giving me the freedom to write the story I wanted, and the animation is phenomenal. It's fun, deep, emotional, classic B5.

And here's a look at JMS's tweet from last week letting B5 fans know to keep next Wednesday, May 3rd, focused on their radars: