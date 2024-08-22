Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, ballard, Bosch, harry bosch, Michael Connelly, prime video, Renée Ballard

Ballard: Chavera, Bean, Uy, Hugo Join "Bosch: Legacy" Spinoff Series

Prime Video's Maggie Q-starring Det. Renée Ballard spinoff has cast Ricardo Chavera, Noah Bean, Alain Uy, and Hector Hugo in recurring roles.

Prime Video and bestselling author Michael Connelly's Maggie Q-starring "Det. Renée Ballard" spinoff series (possibly Ballard) appears to have rounded out its cast, with four more joining in recurring roles – based on an exclusive report from Deadline Hollywood. Ricardo Chavera's (Selena) Detective Robert Olivas is a well-respected, charming, and charismatic detective, who shares a complicated past with Ballard. Noah Bean's (Nikita) Councilman Jake Pearlman is a savvy yet altruistic politician who goes out on a limb to bolster the Cold Case Unit in order to solve the murder of his sister. Alain Uy's (Power Book IV: Force) Nelson Hastings is a shrewd and ambitious political animal. He's been friends with Jake Pearlman (Bean) since high school and will do whatever is needed to support Jake. Hector Hugo's (Snowfall) Captain Berchem is an RHD captain and man of the people, a real "cops cop" who took a leap on Ballard and cares deeply about justice and the integrity of his team. The four join a cast that includes Maggie Q, Courtney Taylor (Neon, Abbott Elementary), John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, American Horror Story), Michael Mosley (The Calling), Rebecca Field (Shameless), Victoria Moroles (Never Have I Ever), and Amy Hill (Mom)

Bosch Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Prime Video Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" (with "Untitled J. Edgar Project" still reportedly in development). Connelly is set to executive produce via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) & Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) set as co-showrunners. The third season finale of Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy will serve as a kind of "hand-off" to the spinoff series – with Jet Wilkinson directing the Bosch: Legacy Season 3 finale and the first two episodes of the Ballard series.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

