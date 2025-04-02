Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Batman

Batman: Year One: DC's Miller & Mazzucchelli Audio Drama Adapt Debuts

Check out the first episodes of DC High Volume: Batman, an audio drama adaptation of Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's Batman: Year One.

Last month, we learned that DC High Volume: Batman was looking to bring some classic comic stories to life via audio for the very first time – and that they would be kicking things off with a four-part adaptation of writer Frank Miller and artist David Mazzucchelli's Batman: Year One. Originally published in 1987 by DC Comics, the groundbreaking take on Batman's origin story first appeared in Batman #404–407 but would go on to influence creators' takes on the Dark Knight decades later. Now, we're getting a chance to check it our for ourselves with the released of the first two chapters.

Here's a look at the first two episodes and overviews for DC High Volume: Batman that were released earlier today:

Dive into the shadows of Gotham City as Bruce Wayne's transformation into the Dark Knight begins. Returning home for the first time in years, Bruce combats his own demons while struggling to topple the corrupt political system infesting his city. Meanwhile, young police lieutenant Jim Gordon arrives in Gotham with a similar mission in mind. This episode is based on Batman # 404 (Jan. 1987) written by Frank Miller with artwork by David Mazzucchelli.

Bruce Wayne decides on a haunting guise perfect for instilling fear in the criminals he plans on taking down as the Batman. But it looks like his campaign against crime may be too effective, as Gotham City's corrupt officials order Lieutenant Jim Gordon and the police to take the Dark Knight down. This episode is based on Batman # 405 (Feb. 1987) written by Frank Miller with artwork by David Mazzucchelli.

﻿

Bringing essential DC comic stories to life off the page and into the audio space — "DC High Volume: Batman" begins with the four-part adaptation of Year One. After traveling the world for over a decade, Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham City to find crime and corruption running rampant in the place he once called home. Knowing Gotham needs a hero, Bruce dons the cape and cowl for the first time becoming the Batman. If Batman and new allies Lieutenant Jim Gordon & District Attorney Harvey Dent succeed in removing the criminal heads of Gotham, who will replace them? A new face of villainy may appear leading to a Long Halloween of costumed criminals…

You can check out DC High Volume every Wednesday beginning on April 2nd, wherever you happen to check out your podcasts. It will be interesting to see if we get a few for Superman before DC Studios' feature film drops in July.

