Batman: Caped Crusader Should Definitely Have a Home on Disney+

If you've been checking out our coverage of Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Ed Brubaker's animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, then you know what a rollercoaster ride it's been on this week. First, it no longer had a home at HBO Max due to Warner Bros. Discovery's cost-cutting measures to make Wall Street smile ahead of next year's planned streaming merger between HBO Max and Discovery+. Thankfully, the production was still moving forward with the hope of finding it a new home. Which is a good thing because then we had reports that a number of services were interested in picking up the series, which definitely started making folks happy. Earlier today, thanks to The Hollywood Reporter's "Heatvision" blog, we learned that Apple, Hulu, and Netflix ("among others") were reportedly expressing "intense interest." Could one of those "others" be Disney+? And if not? Well… why not?

Putting aside any possible legal stuff that might prohibit it from happening, why shouldn't Disney+ consider licensing what looks to be an amazing heir-apparent to Batman: The Animated Series? I mean, if Hulu really is in the mix, then would it be that big of a stretch? That said? Taking the "Devil's Advocate" side for a second, I can understand why they wouldn't. I mean, would the home of the MCU want to be seen as giving promotion to a series and character from the DCU? Okay, now, with that said? Shit yes! Disney+ should absolutely, and in a heartbeat! Because as much as folks want to tell you otherwise, there's no such thing as "business" without some "personal" to it. There's something kinda… I don't know… knife-twistingly sweet about hosting a series that your competitor can't (if we're being blunt) afford to stream themselves. It's a win-win-win, actually. The series gets a new life on a quality streamer, Disney gets to benefit from the business it brings (and the great PR they'll get from being to sell themselves as a streamer that's open to "all" quality content), and "The Mouse" gets to flick a metaphorical lit cigarette into the eye of WMD head David Zaslav (someone's going to get that reference).

And for those who need a quick backstory on the project… back in May 2021, animation fans learned that Timm, Abrams, and Reeves were teaming with HBO Max and Cartoon Network to expand Batman's animated universe with the new series Batman: Caped Crusader. Executive produced by showrunner Timm, as well as Abrams and Reeves, co-executive produced by James Tucker, and produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho, the series is a reimagining of The Dark Knight's mythology- and marks Timm's return to Batman in animated series form (because who can forget his Emmy Award-winning run with Batman: The Animated Series?). In January of this year, we learned that comics author Brubaker had joined the creative team as the head writer & executive producer and was reportedly running the writers' room with Timm and acting "as Timm's right hand."