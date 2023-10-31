Posted in: Books, Fox, Pop Culture, Preview, TV | Tagged: Dana Scully, Fox Mulder, mulder, scully, The X-Files, x-files

The X-Files: Fox Mulder & Dana Scully Return in 2024 for "Perihelion"

Fox Mulder & Dana Scully will be back on the case next summer in Penguin Random House & author Claudia Gray's The X-Files: Perihelion.

If you thought the adventures of Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) & Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) ended five years ago with FOX's eleventh season of The X-Files, Penguin Random House's Hyperion Avenue and New York Times best-selling author Claudia Gray have some intel to pass along that you might just find interesting. And the best part? You don't have to mark your window with an "X" to find out what it is. Available for preorder now and set to drop on July 30, 2024, Gray's The X-Files: Perihelion finds our heroes looking to move on with their lives after the tragedies of the most recent season. But a pair of "unique" serial killers prompts the FBI to seek out Mulder & Scully's help – meaning the X-Files is open once again. And that gets the attention of those looking to carry on The Syndicate's work – folks who would prefer not to have the duo back in the game. Here's a look at the cover art, followed by an official overview of what readers can expect.

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully are still reeling from the death of their son William, but cautiously joyous about Scully's unexpected pregnancy. Determined to raise this child together, Mulder and Scully struggle to find meaning away from the X-Files as they navigate the uncertain waters of their relationship. Then the FBI asks for their help tracking down two mysterious serial killers: one who seems to be able to control electricity, and another who disappears from the scene of the crime in what witnesses describe as a puff of smoke. It's enough for the Bureau to re-open the X-Files—if Mulder and Scully are willing. They reluctantly agree, cautious about what it might mean for them and their unborn child but determined to find justice for the killers' victims. But their return to the X-Files sparks the interest of a shadowy cabal, the heirs to the now-dead Syndicate, and Mulder and Scully soon discover that their investigation is connected to a worldwide threat on an unprecedented scale . . . one with their own future at its heart.

Coming July 30th from #1 New York Times bestselling author Claudia Gray… The X-Files: Perihelion extends Scully and Mulder's story beyond season 11. Pre-order your copy anywhere books are sold now! https://t.co/R3jSrysz3t pic.twitter.com/Zo3m5CpBHf — The X-Files (@thexfiles) October 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

