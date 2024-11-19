Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: batman unburied, spotify

Batman Unburied: Fallen City Trailer: Gotham's Secrets Unearthed

Arriving on Spotify on Nov. 26th, here's the audio trailer for DC and David S. Goyer's Colman Domingo-starring Batman Unburied: Fallen City.

Batman fans have an appointment with The Dark Knight on November 26th. That's when DC and series creator/EP David S. Goyer's Colman Domingo-starring Batman Unburied: Fallen City will be unleashed exclusively on the audio streamer. "This story, one that explores Bruce losing a friend and an emotional new discovery about his parents' death, was exciting and challenging," Domingo shared in a statement. "I can't wait for listeners to experience the twists and turns awaiting them." In addition to Domingo, the audio series also stars Gina Rodriguez (Barbara Gordon), Jason Isaacs (Alfred Pennyworth), Morena Baccarin (Allie), André Holland (Harvey Dent/Two-Face), Cheech Marin (Jim Gordon), Tahar Rahim (The Patriarch), and Alan Ruck (Coby Williamson).

Now, here's the audio trailer and official overview for Batman Unburied: Fallen City – set to arrive on November 26th:

As Gotham City is plagued by seismic tremors, Bruce Wayne and Harvey Dent launch a social program that rattles the city's elites yet earns praise from the city's newest masked figure: the Oracle of Gotham. But when Harvey goes missing, Batman is forced to descend into the city's labyrinthian underground, uncovering a horrific conspiracy by a secret society that has ruled Gotham for ages, one that has ties to his parents' tragic murder. While Two-Face works to puppeteer the strings of law and order, Batman must defend his life — and his city — before everything he knows and loves turns to rubble.

Spotify's Batman Unburied: Fallen City was written and executive produced by Saladin Ahmed, Jess Carson, and Meghan Fitzmartin – with Alex Kemp directing. Executive producers include Goyer, Keith Levine, and Gracie Wheelan of Phantom Four; producers include Chica Barbosa, Alex Kemp, and Winnie Kemp of Wolf at the Door Studios. The series was also produced in association with Shaleen Desai, Tyler Dorson, and Peter Girardi of Warner Bros.'s Blue Ribbon Content and Spotify Studios executive producers Liz Gateley and Rachel Wolf. Mike Pallotta and Victor Diaz are the executives in charge of production for DC. Jonathan Snipes composed the music, which will be available on Spotify in December.

