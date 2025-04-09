Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, R.E. Burke
Rebecca Burke Once More in The Daily LITG, 9th of April 2025
Rebecca Burke being banned from visiting the USA for ten years was again the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
Rebecca Burke being banned from visiting the USA for ten years was again the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
R.E. Burke Banned From Visiting USA For 10 Years in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- British Comic Creator R.E. Burke Banned From Visiting USA For 10 Years
- The Equalizer Season 5: Updated Eps. 15 & 16, Season Finale Previews
- The Origin of Absolute Mister Freeze in Absolute Batman #7 (Spoilers)
- Spider-Man Vs Sinister Sixteen by J Michael Straczynski & Phil Noto
- J Michael Straczynski is Working on a New Monthly Comic for Marvel
- Avatar: Fire and Ash – 4 Behind-The-Scenes Images Released
- Will Comic Book Publishers Avoid The US 104% Tariffs On China?
- High Potential Season 2 More Than 13 Eps; "Satisfying Answers" Coming
- Time To Introduce An Old Friend in Amazing Spider-Man #1 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Tease Spider-Fans Over Paul Rabin & Mary Jane Watson (Spoilers)
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Hellboy In Love – Hellboy Joins Anastasia Bransfield In Iceland
- Original Art for First Appearance of Spider-Woman Sells For $690,000
- Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comics Jump From $2.99 To $3.99 This Month
- The Death Of A Judge – John Wagner's Final Judge Dredd Story?
- The Day After That Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Court Hearing
LITG one year ago… Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon and AI
- Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon Competition Hit By AI Controversy
- Steve Ditko Didn't Draw Aunt May Giving Peter Parker Wheatcakes
- How Did Amanda Waller Get Back From Earth 3 Anyway? (Spoilers)
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 In April 2024
- Justified Star Walton Goggins Wants to Tell Next Raylan/Boyd Chapter
- Modern Family: Hyland's Haley Issue Sign of Show's Bigger Problem
- Capcom & Udon Announce A Final Fight For Street Fighter
- Amazing Spider-Man #47 Preview: Clone Chaos Continues
- Bagon Is Featured In Pokémon GO April 2024 Community Day Classic
- Resurrection of Magneto #4 Preview: Magnetism Rebooted
- Finding Political Allegories in Godzilla X Kong The New Empire in IMAX
- Chanté Timothy Sells Supa Nova Graphic Novel Rights To Nosy Crow
- 30 Ways To Kill Your Avatar – Ready Player One Meets The Sims
LITG two years ago, Young Justice: Greg Weisman
- Young Justice: Greg Weisman Clarifies Series' Season 5 Status
- The Mandalorian Universe Storylines Will Close Out in Dave Filoni Film
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Mysterious New Season 3 Ship
- The Lateness Of Justice Society Of America, And Other DC Comics
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 9 Sneak Preview: What Did Troi See?
- Dark X-Men From Steve Foxe and Jonas Sharf For Marvel's Fall Of X
- Marvel Making More Fall Of X Announcements Today
- The Mandalorian Season 3 E06 Treads Into Scooby-Doo Territory: Review
- Torunn Gronbekk and Diagenes Neves Launch an Asgardian Realm Of X
- Remember, Realm Of X Is The Ten Realms & Thor Annual #1 with MODOK
- Steve Orlando and Vincenzo Carratù on Marvel's Astonishing Iceman
- Manta Announces Spring Seasons of Three Romance Webcomics Series
- Mark Russell Crowdfunds His First Ever Book of Cartoons
- The Lateness Of Justice Society Of America, And Other DC Comics
- Gotham Knights Show Sees Gotham Academy: Maps Of Mystery Reprint
- First It Comes For The Metal, Marvel's Star Wars Celebration Revealed
- PrintWatch: Doctor Strange, Planet Of The Apes & Vicious Circle
- Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic to Launch From DC Comics In June
LITG three years ago, Everyone's Talking DC Comics
- Everyone's Gossiping About DC Comics – Without Reason, Yet
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
- Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars TVC Mandalorians, A Clone, and An Alien
- Steven Moffat Delights/Disappoints Doctor Who Fans; "Sea Devils" Art
- Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow & More vs [Spoiler] in Arrowverse Event
- Warner Bros. Reportedly Pauses All Projects Involving Ezra Miller
- Star Trek: Picard – Wil Wheaton Fan-Fics Jean-Luc/Wesley; TNG Reunion
- New Comic-Inspired Star Wars Figures Coming Soon from Hasbro
- Marvel Cancels Black Widow Today – For Now
- New Mutant History Revealed On Krakoa Today (Krakoan X-Men Spoilers)
- Fantastic Four #1 CGC 9.2 Sells for Record $1,500,000 at Auction
- Captain America Comics #1 CGC 9.4 Sells for Record $3,120,000
- No Justice League But Tom King & Chris Burnham's Dark Crisis Superman
- Anna-Laura Sullivan's Debut MG Graphic Novel The Marshfellows, at IDW
- Will Jae Lee Propel Boom's Grim Over 50,000 Copies?
- Frank Miller's Third Dark Knight Returns Cover, At Auction Today
- Captain America #1 Has Bids Of Almost Two Million Dollars
- Preview Of Bad Idea Comic, Free With Bad Idea Doughnut, This Weekend
- Moon Girl To Join The Avengers In July
- The Ill-Effects of Pickled Herring, New MG OGN from Alex Schumacher
- Monstrous, a New YA Graphic Memoir by Sarah Myer from First Second
LITG four years ago, Phoenix, King In Black & Moon Knight
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- New Phoenix Of The Marvel Universe, Revealed (Avengers #44 Spoilers)
- The Latest Hero To Wield Mjolnir? (King In Black #5 Finale Spoilers)
- Titans Season 3 DoP Boris Mojsovski Posts Superhero Second Team Look
- Fear the Walking Dead: AMC Releases Massive Season 6 Image Preview
- Marvel Announces New Moon Knight Series Bleeding Cool Told You About
- Everyone's Talking Omniverse At DC Comics These Days
- Everyone Changes In King In Black #5 Finale Week (Spoilers)
- Alice In Wonderland Gets Trippy With New Black Light Funko Pops
- Jordan Peterson's Red Skull Vs Captain America and Agatha Harkness
- Magic: The Gathering "Quantum Quandrix" Deck Is Remarkably Neat
- Devin Grayson, Yana Adamovic Battle Climate Change in Rewild OGN
- Comic Store In Your Future – Walk Like A Penguin
- Asadora! Vol. 1: Naoki Urusawa's Heroine in the Age of Kaiju
- Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Became $2 Billion Richer During the Pandemic
- Ruthye, "Your Newest Favorite DC Character" – Tom King on Supergirl
- Peter Tomasi & Brad Walker's Snipe & Slug from Geoff Johns' Mad Ghost
- Latest Preparations For Hellfire Gala in Excalibur #20 & Marauders #19
- The Latest Hero To Wield Mjolnir? (King In Black #5 Finale Spoilers)
- X-Men Villain Malice – A South Yorkshire Goth? Excalibur #20 Spoilers
- King In Black #5 Spoilers – What Future For Marvel Vampires?
LITG five years ago, Zoom was everything
And 5G went on pause
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- DC Comics Puts Black Label and Generation Five Titles on Pause
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Diamond Comic Distributors Will Ship to Retailer Home Addresses
- The Future Looks Bleak for AMC Theaters
- The Marvel Comic With a DC Cover, on eBay for Over a Million Dollars
- First Page Of Alan Moore Gen 13 Script For DC Comics Revealed
- All Comics Published This Week From Marvel, DC, Image and More
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Trailer: End of the Line for Morgan
LITG six years ago – Tom King got kinky
And we learnt about the origins of a DC pandemic.
- A Drunk Lois Lane and Catwoman Left Alone With Lots of Superman Robots (Batman #68 Preview)
- The Origin of the Zombie Pandemic Revealed in DCeased #1 Preview
- Chris Evans, Brie Larson Wanted to Talk 'Scott Pilgrim' At 'Avengers: Endgame' Event
- DC to Collect Walmart 100-Page Giant Stories For Comic Stores From July
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Michele Wolfman, comic book colourist
- Martin Powell, writer for Gravestone, Necrosope, Caliber Presents
- Laurie Windrow Greenstein, SVP Sales & Marketing at IDW Publishing
- Anthony Desiato, comic book documentary maker
- Matt Slay, artist on Equilibriun, TMNT, Icarus
- Billy Dallas Patton, artist on Mutant X, Threshold, Bad Apples, Belladonna
- Tom Campbell, of Sonic The Hedgehog comic, Rose Black and Amanda Swan
