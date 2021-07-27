Batman Unburied: Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne; Jason Isaacs as Alfred

Winston Duke (Black Panther) and Jason Isaacs ("Harry Potter" franchise) will be heading to the mean streets of Gotham City as Bruce Wayne and trusted butler Alfred, respectively, in Spotify and David S. Goyer's (The Dark Knight) upcoming DC Comics audio drama Batman Unburied. Originally announced back in the fall of 2020, the psychological thriller will be a deep dive into the mind of Bruce Wayne. When listeners first meet Wayne, he is a forensic pathologist working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital. Tasked with examining the victims of gruesome serial killer "The Harvester", Wayne will be forced to face his own mental demons. But will he be able to overcome them in time to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego, Batman? No additional casting news has been released yet, with a release date still to be set (The Hollywood Reporter first reported exclusively).

"I've been a fan of narrative podcasts for some time and was looking for the right story—returning to Batman seems like the perfect opportunity," says Goyer. "We'll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight's rogues gallery." For Dawn Ostroff, Spotify's Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer, having Goyer on a Batman-related project is another example of how podcasting still has a ton of potential still to be tapped: "David Goyer is an exceptional talent, and we can think of no better leader to leverage the infinite possibilities of podcasting to bring the nearly 300 million Spotify users around the world a Batman saga for the ages."

The news comes five months after Spotify and then-WarnerMedia announced it was expanding the DC audio drama universe to a total of nine projects focusing on Catwoman, Wonder Woman, the Riddler, Batgirl, the Joker, Superman & Lois Lane, and more. Batman Unburied includes executive producers Goyer, Keith Levine, and Gracie Wheelan for Phantom Four; executive producers Liz Gateley & Elena Blekhter for Spotify; and executive producers Peter Girardi and Shaleen Desai for Blue Ribbon Content. Wolf at the Door will handle physical production, with Alex Kemp directing.

