Battlestar Galactica and Xena Marathons Set for SYFY This Month

SYFY has something special lined up for Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess fans this month, as well as anyone looking to catch up on these beloved geek classics. Starting later this month, the network will be celebrating the pop culture impact of both series with marathons hosted by Tricia Helfer (Number Six, Battlestar Galactica) and Lucy Lawless (Xena), surprise guest appearances, behind-the-scenes specials, binge-worthy catch-ups, and a few other surprises. Beginning Thursday, April 16, and airing every Thursday morning and afternoon, SYFY begins its "Throwback Thursday" marathons of all 6 seasons (134 episodes) of Xena: Warrior Princess. Lawless will be on hand to oversee things, with SYFY Fangrrls promising that some familiar faces might just be poking their heads into the marathon. In addition, the complete series is available to stream on SYFY.com and NBCUniversal's OneApp.

Shifting from the fantasies of the past to a brutal future, Battlestar Galactica will air in its entirety during a nonstop, 3-day marathon beginning Monday, April 20, at 12 a.m. ET, and running through Thursday, April 23, wrapping up at 9 a.m. ET. With Helfer set to host, the marathon will include the 2-part miniseries and all four seasons of the SYFY series (76 episodes and the film Razor), as well as final film The Plan. SYFY Wire is set to coordinate the marathon, as well as arrange for guest appearances throughout. Battlestar Galactica is also available to stream on SYFY.com and NBCUniversal's OneApp. In addition, SYFY Wire's series podcast (available on major podcast platforms) will also be doing their part for the celebration. Hosted by Helfer and writer/journalist Marc Bernardin, the podcast gives fans a chance to learn more about the series from a behind-the-scenes perspective as well as catch up on the cast and crew. One date for podcast fans to mark down on their calendars is Monday, April 20: that's when a special bonus episode sees the light of day. Over the course of the broadcast, cast members Edward James Olmos, James Callis, Jamie Bamber, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Trucco, Rekha Sharma, and more reunite to discuss what it was like working on the series and also take part in a live reading of the pilot episode, "33."