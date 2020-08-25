Batwoman, Black Canary & White Canary Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls

One of the many things we love about social media (trust us, there's a ton we don't like) is those cool little "geek moments" that are personal, real, and not run through the public relations meatgrinder before being "sanitized for proper distribution." They also let us do fun, blatant clickbait headlines like the one that for you here. Now while we may have played a bit fast-n-loose by using their characters' names, Ruby Rose (Kate Kane aka Batwoman), Katie Cassidy (Laurel Lance aka Black Canary), Caity Lotz (Sara Lance aka White Canary) did share with their fans that the trio was spending some quality time together.

The first thing that twitched our brain cells" How each of them represents a different "stage" in the Arrowverse. Rose recently left Batwoman after one season, while Cassidy is waiting to see if Green Arrow and the Canaries gets a series greenlight. Sitting right in the middle is Lotz, who's still riding tall on DC's Legends of Tomorrow:

While Lotz is just glad they're not wasting time chasing waterfalls, and that they're sticking to rivers and lakes that they're used to (if we need to tell you that's a TLC reference, you're no longer allowed to keep reading):

View this post on Instagram Channeling our inner TLC @rubyrose @katiecassidy A post shared by CAITY LOTZ (@caitylotz) on Aug 25, 2020 at 12:58pm PDT

Since we brought up the series already, Javicia Leslie aka Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman and executive producer Caroline Dries offered some updates in what fans can expect from the show's second season during the "Legacy of the Bat" panel at last weekend's DC FanDome. While we still haven't gotten a live-action look yet, Dries offered more background on Wilder and the kind of "dark knight" she's going to be for Gotham. Describing the experience of having Wilder this season as "awesome," Dries emphasized once again that when it comes to Ruby Rose's Kate Kane, their plan is to "keep her part of the show."

Diving deeper into Wilder's psyche, Dries describes Wilder as someone "Batwoman needs to protect." Wilder "doesn't fit" the Batwoman mold, but "she makes it fit her" – in the process, making "the Bat more accessible to this other world of people." For Leslie, the opportunity to have a Black, LGBTQ woman as the lead of a major network series isn't lost on her, as she explained how much the positive feedback has meant to her since her casting was first announced.