Batwoman: Meagan Tandy Schools Twitter on Why Ryan Wilder Mattered

As fans of Batwoman continue their campaign to #SaveBatwoman, we've been seeing a lot of back-n-forth going on in the press through "sources" over who's to blame for a number of Arrowverse and other The CW shows getting axed. One of the loudest (and if we're being totally honest, more annoying) sections of the show's fandom are those who only see Kate Kane as Batwoman, preferably Ruby Rose but they were more than happy to have Wallis Day take over as lead. But Ryan Wilder and Javicia Leslie? They never bought into a new lead, had no intentions of ever buying into a new lead, and turned their crapping on the show once Leslie took over every chance they got. And once the show was canceled, you can only imagine who they were blaming for that. Except Meagan Tandy (Sophie Moore) wanted to make it clear that there is no Kate Kane/Ryan Wilder animosity and that both characters carried the mantle proudly & skillfully. But Tandy also wanted to make it clear that Ryan Wilder wasn't taking a backseat to anyone when it comes to how the character made viewers who never saw themselves represented in lead superhero roles in the past that they can be the heroes who save the day, too.

At the start of the thread, someone asked if it was true that Tandy's Sophie Moore was going to become Catwoman. From there, an individual (name redacted because we're not giving out free press) asked if Sophie ever played Catwoman in the comics. Tandy checked in with a "No" before the individual took a turn into what their real agenda was- getting Kate Kane back. After pushing for Day to return, another person responded to the individual by arguing that "no one cares about Kate Kane" and that the individual should "leave Meagan alone." The individual responded with, "If no one cares about Kate Kane, no one cares about Batwoman at all." And that's when Tandy checked back in to remind the individual (and anyone else reading) that Ryan Wilder and Leslie's portrayal of the character presented viewers who've spent their lives not being represented on the screen finally speaking for them.

"Because of Ryan Wilder, black women and black queer women specifically can see themselves in her and be represented. For once they're not a side note lackluster feature and are put at the top. Kate and Ryan BOTH exist now," Tandy responded. When the individual said they could "forgive the Arrowverse for what Kate went through" if Ryan & Kate could somehow team up, Tandy responded that she could see that happening in the comics in the future. "I can see DC writing a comic with the two women honestly and I do believe they will in the coming years," Tandy tweeted. "Ryan taking up the mantle I know for a fact was never to diss on KK. They're two separate women rightfully dawning the cape in their respective universes." And following that, Tandy explained why she decided to wade in on the conversation and why she also needs to disconnect & walk away from social media when the toxic levels get too bad:

Sometimes it's hard to ignore things. Especially when the person is wrong/misinformed. I'm a bridge gapper. I try to bring two sides TOGETHER. It's a tough "job", it's also why after this I'll be gone again.

Gonna stay present for my sweet fans today though❤️ — Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) May 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

What's crazy is today I AM bitter and I have time. So on that note, I'm signing off 😆 gonna enjoy time with the fandom. Change is beautiful peeps. Be more open minded. Diversity is lovely. TOGETHER we can be great ❤️ — Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) May 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The CW's Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet. Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter executive produce, with Berlanti Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.