Batwoman: Nick Creegan Talks Joker, What's Ahead for Season 3 & More

The CW's Batwoman is back from break and newcomer to the show Nick Creegan is definitely upsetting the status quo for the second half of the third season. As Ryan Wilder's (Javicia Leslie) estranged brother Marquis Jet, Creegan is the first Black actor to portray the 'Joker' character and brings an exciting new twist on the iconic villain. Known for his major recurring role as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr. on Law & Order: Organized Crime and as Desmond on David Makes Man, Creegan recently co-created and starred in A Balcony In Brooklyn, the short film he co-created along with his roommate Gladimir Gelin during the COVID pandemic's nationwide quarantine. The film focuses on roommates Nick and Glad trying to break free from the Groundhog Day-like trappings of the quarantine if it was still in effect in 2025. Creegan is also focused on creating diverse and interesting projects with the production company Broken Whip Media, which is co-created with friends Chef Kwame Onwuachi, and NY Times Best-Selling Author Nana Kwame Adjei- Brenyah. Recently, Creegan chatted with Bleeding Cool about his transition from journalism to acting, which former Clown Prince of Crime he used as inspiration, and what his nuanced take on the villainous Joker will bring to the second half of Batwoman's third Season.

You're playing Marcus Jet, Ryan Wilder's corrupted brother. It's kind of a slow burn to get to where you are now as the show's Joker. Did you know when you got the role or when you auditioned where the character was heading?

When I auditioned, I had no clue whatsoever what his arc was, that was a scene that was not even really in the actual show script. I put in elements of crazy just because I felt like he was a little unhinged, based off what I read. When I got the role, obviously I was excited, and two days before I left New York to go to Vancouver, Caroline Dries [showrunner and executive producer] asked me, 'So it's up to you, but do you want to know what Marcus Jett's character arc is? There's really only a simple way for me to put this. Essentially, you become our version of the Joker.' My mouth dropped, How is that even a thing? That's not real? I found out two days before, a lot of emotions happened at that moment. I'm thinking about Joaquin Phoenix, Jack Nicholson, and Heath Ledger. I rewatched The Dark Knight that night.

You mentioned a couple of Jokers right there. Do you emulate or are you channeling any of these guys or any of their performances an inspiration in your version?

Well, I definitely watched everybody's laugh, I wanted to see how people did theirs. While I will say it is very much my own version, I felt like it was important to make it different. Especially because this was the first version of the Joker without face makeup, it's like a completely different person. Marcus Jet was kidnaped by the actual Joker when he was a kid, so he's influenced in his own way. Jared Leto's Joker, his style, I tried to work my magic in terms of being able to make Marcus Jet a style icon. I want him to have a completely different edge about him the same way Jared Leto's Joker did.

At this point, you're pretty familiar with the Joker. What do you think his relationship is with Batman and how's that going to translate to your relationship with Batwoman?

In The Dark Knight, one of my favorite moments felt like a little weird, twisted, bromance between the Joker and Bruce Wayne/ Batman. The Joker was basically saying, 'You don't want to kill me because you can't do this without me, and I don't want to kill you because this is just too much fun.' I feel like they need each other. It just so happens that Ryan Wilder is Marquis' sister. So there is love there. There's like this undertone of a sister and brother's love and wanting for each other, then it's overtone with all of the evil and chaos. At the end of the day, Marquis Jet needs Batwoman the same way that the Joker needs Batman.

As we left episode eight, Renee Montoya had the Joy Buzzer, which she revived Poison Ivy with. Is that the same buzzer that the Joker used on Marquis as a child?

Yeah. The Joy Buzzer is what was used on me as a child, and that's going to actually be a main part of the story as the season unfolds. I would definitely tell people to keep their eye on who has possession of it at what current time as each episode goes on.

Is there anything else we need to know about Marcus Jet before I let you go?

I'm just excited for people to keep tuning in and I love hearing fans' responses. I just want to thank all the fans, that has written to me on Twitter or tweeted back with me, I appreciate it. I'm just as excited as everybody else because I'm watching these episodes in real-time so I haven't seen them before. It's pretty cool to watch them and join with the fans.

