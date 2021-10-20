Batwoman: Ruby Rose Blasts Showrunner, Producers Over Work Conditions

Former Batwoman star Ruby Rose took to Instagram Stories earlier this morning to reveal the horribly unsafe working conditions she alleges she suffered through during her one-season run on The CW Arrowverse series. And Rose is naming names and pointing fingers "calling out" showrunner Caroline Dries, Berlanti Productions Greg Berlanti & Sarah Schechter, former Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman Peter Roth, former co-star Dougray Scott as contributing to the overall unsafe and unhealthy working conditions. "Enough is enough. I'm going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set." From there, Rose began with a charge against Roth prior to his leaving the position: "You are chapter one. not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you couldn't stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn't fit your narrative."

From there, Rose documented via images and video the numerous office visits and surgical procedures that were related to her time on the series (including neck & back injuries suffered while filming). "To everyone who said I was too stiff on Batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after this … 10 DAYS!!!!!! (or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I'd let everyone down because Peter Roth said he wouldn't recast and I just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set) that is be the one who cost so many people their jobs."

"So in closing, please to my dear, dear fans stop asking if I will return to that awful show, I wouldn't return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head… NOR DID I QUIT," Rose wrote towards the end of the series of posts (along with an x-ray from the surgery she had to go through). "I DO NOT QUIT, They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away[…] A crew member got 3rd degree burns over his whole body, and we were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face but I was the only one who sent him flowers and cards and then were told we had to do a sex scene without a minute to process, we lost 2 stunt doubles, I got cut in the face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind. a woman was left quadriplegic and they tried to blame it on her being on her phone, so much so CW didn't even help her to start with because they needed to 'investigate' so she had to do a go fund me… she's a PA, they work via phones. Her accident occurred because our show refused to shut down when everyone else did because of Covid."

Rose continued, "[Caroline Dries] has no heart and wanted us to finish the season throughout the pandemic and I told her it was a bad idea… I told her everyone was too distracted, constantly checking Covid updates checking on friends and seeing Riverdale, The Flash and Supergirl shut down already, I felt something bad would happen and [Dries] maybe visited the set 4 times in a year… UNHEARD OF.." Rose also goes on to call out former co-star Scott for his alleged on-set behavior, writing that he had "hurt a female stunt double " and said, "he yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare." Rose continued, "He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted he abused women and in turn as a lead of a show I sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined…"