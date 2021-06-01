Batwoman Season 2 E15 Preview: Tragedy Leads to Game-Changing Moves

By the time the dust settled on the last episode of The CW's Batwoman, Luke (Camrus Johnson) was left with an extra hole in his chest courtesy of Agent Tavaroff (Jesse Hutch)- probably more hated right now by viewers than even Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge). And that's saying a lot for someone using "Kate Kane 2.0" (Wallis Day) as a Trojan horse to divide our heroes. So with Luke's life hanging in the balance, Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Jacob (Dougray Scott), Sophie (Meagan Tandy), and Mary (Nicole Kang) search for answers- and as you're about to see from the following preview for "Armed and Dangerous," rethinking the decisions each of them has made to decide if the fight's been worth it.

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 15 "Armed and Dangerous": IS THIS GOODBYE? – As Luke Fox's (Camrus Johnson) life hangs in the balance, repercussions from the devastating event are the catalyst for some life-changing decisions for those around him. Also starring Javicia Leslie, Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, and Nicole Kang. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman 2×15 Promo "Armed Suspect" (HD) Season 2 Episode 15 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-yM4-DzQ4U)

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home as Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.

