Batwoman Season 3 Casts Gotham's Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya

Two weeks after learning that Riverdale star Robin Givens will be joining the cast of The CW's Batwoman for its third season in a very interesting series regular role, Gotham fans can expect to see a very familiar face showing up in a very familiar role. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Victoria Cartagena (Almost Family, Servant) has joined the cast in the series regular role of Renee Montoya (a role she played on the now-ended FOX series, though it won't be the same character from Gotham– sorry, no crossovers).

Cartagena's Montoya is a former GCPD officer who left the force when she could no longer stomach the corruption inside the department. She now runs the "freaks division," which hasn't seen a lot of action… until now. Righteous and pragmatic, and LGBTQ+, she's a woman with a very personal (and mysterious) mission to help clean the streets of Gotham in the right way, by whatever means necessary. What role Montoya may play in Ryan Wilder's (Javicia Leslie) life or the mystery surrounding Wilder's not-as-dead-as-we-thought mother remains to be seen.

This season, Cartagena's Montoya joins Givens's Jada Jet, the powerful CEO for Jet Industries. Jada isn't bossy: she's the boss. Passionate and hard-working, Jada is a woman who has worked her way through life's ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart but will do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.

