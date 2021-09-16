Batwoman Season 3 Key Art Poster Finds Ryan Wilder Out for Justice

As was made much clearer to viewers with the release of the first teaser for the third season of The CW's Batwoman, Ryan (Javicia Leslie) is finally assuming her rightful role as Gotham's new "dark knight defender." Unfortunately, one of her first orders of business is to get back those "Bat-trophies" seen roaming around loose at the end of the second season. Which means an imprisoned Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is still a very vital (and deadly ) asset for "Team Batwoman" in getting those items back before they fall into some very wrong hands- like their original owners, maybe? It's Ryan's commitment to seeing justice done by any means necessary- even if that means Alice- that plays into the first poster key art released for the season (tagline: "Out For Justice")

Now here's a look at the teaser released yesterday for the Season 3 return of The CW's Batwoman on Wednesday, October 13. Following that, a look at who's who among the newest members to the cast: Robin Givens, Victoria Cartagena, Nick Creegan, and Bridget Regan:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman | Season 3 Teaser | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N812li-8pBU)

Givens's Jada Jet, the powerful CEO for Jet Industries. Jada isn't bossy: she's the boss. Passionate and hard-working, Jada is a woman who has worked her way through life's ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart but will do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Cartagena's Montoya is a former GCPD officer who left the force when she could no longer stomach the corruption inside the department. She now runs the "freaks division," which hasn't seen a lot of action… until now. Righteous and pragmatic, and LGBTQ+, she's a woman with a very personal (and mysterious) mission to help clean the streets of Gotham in the right way, by whatever means necessary.

Creegan's Marquis Jet is a sexy playboy who grew up in a lavish lifestyle, too charming for his own good and wielding his power with a ne'er do well attitude. He views life as one big joke and that sense of recklessness has a tendency to clash horribly with his no-nonsense mother, Jada Jet. When he meets Ryan (Leslie), he sees in her a like-minded young go-getter who like him is just waiting for the right opportunity to make his mark on Gotham.

Regan's Ivy/Isley is a former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.