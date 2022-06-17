Batwoman Showrunner Talks S04 "Almost Post-Apocalyptic" Gotham & More

To say that this year has been one of change for The CW's Arrowverse would be the kind of understatement made out of respect to the fans who lost their shows this year, the Caity Lotz-starring DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the Javicia Leslie-starring Batwoman, and the Kaci Walfall-starring Naomi. Now with rumblings that some Arrowverse answers will be happening during the second season finale of the Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries is checking in with SFX magazine to offer up some plans that would've been in play has the series moved on with the fourth season.

On the Aftermath of the Joker's Acid Bomb Attack: "I wanted there to be real ramifications for that. I wanted it to be almost post-apocalyptic, as Ryan is now one of the few left taking care of her city."

On How That Would Play Into Ryan's Embracing Being Batwoman: "I wanted her [Ryan Wilder] to totally represent the hero of the city, as she's proven to herself that she's capable of being Batwoman. She has everything: a biological family and her Bat family. Now, how does she literally save her city from a Chernobyl situation?"

In addition, Dries wanted to further develop the "really intense and relatable" relationship between Poison Ivy (Bridget Regan) and Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena). In addition, viewers would've seen the evolution of Ryan (Leslie) and Sophie's (Meagan Tandy) though Dries was satisfied with how that was handled during the third season. As for hopes for a future? "I think as long as the Arrowverse is alive, then Ryan Wilder and Batwoman are alive. Time will tell," Dries responded.

The CW's Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet. Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter executive produce, with Berlanti Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.