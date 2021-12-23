Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie Thanks Team, May Have Confirmed Season 4

Earlier this week, we had a teaser showing us what's in store for Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Marquis (Nick Creegan), and Poison Ivy Mary (Nicole Kang) when The CW's Batwoman returns for the second half of its third season on January 12 (being joined by a returning DC's Legends of Tomorrow). But it looks like we may have some more news made, with Leslie posting a video of her Season 3 wrap speech where there is a whole lot of talk about a next (which would make it the fourth) season.

"We did it! Honestly, due to the short hiatus, Season 2 and 3 felt like one long season… so we've been at this nonstop for a year and a half! Shout out to this AMAZING crew for giving their all to this beautiful project, we'd be nothing without YOU. And shout out to the fans for showing out for us… we do it all for YOU. Now it's time for some serious R&R… (that means don't try to have me all around the city meeting people, Mom!… I'm tired," wrote Leslie in the caption to her Instagram post and ending with "Til next season… Batwoman out!" Along with that ending, talk of another season being on the way is also in the set video of Leslie's speech (which you can check out here):

Now here's a look at the teaser released earlier this week by the fine folks over at local The CW affiliate WVTV:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman | Season 3 Episode 8 | Destiny Awaits Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oog4yZSlnUE)

Here's a look at the posts from Leslie and Kang celebrating filming wrap in style, and… well, we're just gonna say it. The CW's Batwoman has officially set the standard by which all shows must now wrap their filming.

As for how Ryan is feeling now that Mary has chosen to embrace her Poison Ivy persona, Leslie explained in a recent interview that it's left her feeling "defeated and disappointed" in herself. "I think she feels defeated. Mary is the moral compass of the Bat Team, and she's really the emotional heartbeat of our show. Nicole [Kang] has done such an amazing, beautiful job with the character. You just feel Mary; you feel her. And I think Mary was fed up with feeling like she wasn't respected the way that she really deserved to be respected, as far as her opinion and as far as what's right or what's wrong. I think this is what happens when a person feels like they haven't been seen; they haven't been heard by the people that they love," Leslie explained. "Then to add to it, she's lost most of her family. Her mother died in season 1, her dad was taken in season 2, and then Kate left. We are her family now, and to feel like she's not being heard or seen, is probably very devastating. So, going into this midseason finale and actually just watching it for myself, I think Ryan just feels defeated and disappointed in herself."