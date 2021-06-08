Batwoman: The CW Releases First Look at Camrus Johnson's Batwing

The CW's Arrowverseis about to add another hero to its ranks, with The CW released two first-looks at Camrus Johnson's Luke Fox suited up as the armored hero Batwing- set to debut during the second season of the Javicia Leslie-starring Batwoman. Stemming from the creative mind of costume designer Maya Mani, the costume officially answers fans' questions about whether or not Luke would take on the alter-ego of his comic book persona. Though being introduced in the second season, it's the third season where Batwing will become Ryan Wilder's (Leslie) crime-fighting partner as they attempt to clean up the fallout from the Season 2 finale- but Luke will have some personal "big bads" to battle before he truly embraces the hero he was meant to be.

"Honestly, it's hard to explain how much it means to me to wear the Batwing suit and officially play my first superhero," said Johnson in a statement at the time the images were released. "The main reason I wanted to be in Batwoman was for this opportunity – to give kids like me another black hero to look up to and relate to. It's hard not to smile when I catch myself in the mirror with the bat symbol on my chest, and I'll keep smiling through every fight scene, every awesome stunt, and every Gotham night where Batwing is finally in the field!" For showrunner Caroline Dries, the reveal is the culmination of something that's been in the works for some time. "I've been looking forward to seeing Batwing since we decided to make Luke Fox a fundamental part of our Bat Team way back in the pilot development stages," she explained. "I can speak for Cam when I say, 'So has he!' But this character couldn't come out of nowhere. We built this character from a deeply personal and complicated Luke story that we began setting up in season one, and I look forward to unfolding it over the course of season three."

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.