Baywatch: "Arrow's" Stephen Amell Joins FOX Series as Hobie Buchannon

Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels, Suits LA) will play Hobie Buchannon in FOX and Matt Nix’s (Burn Notice, The Gifted) upcoming Baywatch series.

The Baywatch spinoff sequel, from showrunner Matt Nix, revives the classic for a new generation of viewers.

Filming kicks off this spring in Venice Beach, bringing fresh faces and new drama to the iconic franchise.

Expect heart-pounding rescues and family legacy as Baywatch returns with modern twists and signature red suits.

From the Arrowverse and the wrestling ring to a Los Angeles law firm and… the beach? That's right, Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels, Suits LA) has been tapped as a series regular in FOX and Matt Nix's (Burn Notice, The Gifted) Baywatch, playing a character from the original series that fans are definitely going to recognize. Originally played by Brandon Call and Jeremy Jackson, Amell will be taking on the role of Hobie Buchannon. Now a Baywatch Captain, Hobie is following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch (played in the original series by David Hasselhoff). But his world is turned upside down when Charlie, the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad.

"From the first conversation, Stephen Amell brought exactly what this new chapter of Baywatch demands: heart, intensity, and that undeniable hero energy. He's the kind of lead who can sprint into danger, carry the emotional weight, and still make it feel fun. We're so excited to get started," shared Nix, who serves as showrunner and executive producer on the upcoming sequel spinoff series. Originally getting the green light for a 12-episode straight-to-series order back in September, the series is expected to begin filming this spring on Venice Beach and at the Fox Studio Lot in Century City.

Though it's clear that the new series will look to define itself as its own series, FOX stressed that Baywatch will feature "adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast donning the show's signature red swimsuits, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California's shoreline."

FOX's upcoming Baywatch sequel spinoff is co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, with Nix serving as showrunner and executive producer. In addition, McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto, and Mike Horowitz also serve as executive producers. McG will direct the series premiere episode. Fox Entertainment Global holds all domestic distribution rights, and Fremantle manages all international sales.

