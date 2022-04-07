BBC Radio 4 Streaming David Tennant/Macbeth Globally For Free

David Tennant is to take on the role of Macbeth in an upcoming BBC Radio 4 broadcast adaptation of Shakespeare's famous play, also known as The Scottish Play to the more nervous among you. Tennant has previously played Hamlet and Richard II on stage for the Royal Shakespeare Company and has appeared in previous BBC radio versions of Romeo And Juliet and Twelfth Night. He is, of course, best known for playing The Doctor in Doctor Who, as well as appearing in the Harry Potter movies, Good Omens, Staged, and Casanova.

Alison Hindell, Radio 4 Commissioning Editor for Drama and Fiction says: "Macbeth is a part of great significance for any actor, but particularly so for Scottish players. As David Tennant makes a welcome return to Radio 4 audio drama we look forward to this performance with great anticipation." Appearing as Lady Macbeth is BAFTA Award winner, Daniela Nardini. best known for her BAFTA Award-winning role on BBC's This Life. The cast also includes Stuart McQuarrie, best known for Trainspotting and 28 Days Later as Banquo, Alec Newman best known for the Sci-Fi Channel's 2000 miniseries adaptation of Dune as Macduff, and Naana Agyei-Ampadu best known for The Wheel Of Time and Gameface as Lady Macduff.

Part one of Radio 4's Macbeth on Saturday the 23rd of April coincides with the date Shakespeare's birthday is traditionally celebrated. The broadcast also precedes the 400th anniversary of the publication of Shakespeare's First Folio which will be marked in 2023.

Macbeth Part One will air on BBC Radio 4 on Saturday the 23rd of April at 3-4 pm BST, and Part Two on Sunday the 24th of April at the same time. Both chapters will be made available free for streaming globally on the BBC Sounds app and the BBC Radio 4 website. After it has aired, you can also just ask Alexa, "Alexa ask BBC Sounds for Macbeth". Macbeth is produced by Clive Brill and will be a Brill Production for BBC Radio 4.