BCTV Daily Dispatch 10 August 21: Rick and Morty Try Dimension C-ANON

Hey, don't write yourself off yet. It's only in your head, you feel left out. Or looked down on. Just try your best. Try everything you can. And don't you worry what they tell themselves. When you're away. It just takes some time. Little girl, you're in the middle of the ride. Everything, everything will be just fine. Everything, everything will be all right, all right… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Jimmy Eat World (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our Tuesday newbies include no Superman sexy times in the 90s for Lois & Clark, Night Court stars John Larroquette & Marsha Warfield pay respects to Markie Post, and Rick and Morty Season 5 has us retooling how we approach the series moving forward. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Tuesday, August 10, 2021:

10. Supergirl: Jon Cryer & Jesse Rath Do Right By The CW Series' Last Day

9. Lois & Clark Studio Notes: No Superman Sexy Times, On-Screen Violence

8. Night Court Stars Larroquette & Warfield Pen Markie Post Tributes

7. The Sandman Casting Confirmed, Set Safety; American Gods Still Alive?

6. Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sequel Focus: Willow's Slayer-Witch Daughter

5. The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)

4. Law & Order: Meloni Breaks Internet, Needs Hargitay's Help Fixing It

3. Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back

2. The Punisher Symbol, Jon Bernthal & Why Bad Decisions Matter: Opinion

1. Rick and Morty Season 5 Has Us Rethinking Our Approach to the Series

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- AEW & Domino's in a pizza cutter deathmatch, Captain America Sam Wilson fans are less interested in What If…? and more in asking, "Why?", Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay has an answer for OC star Christopher Meloni's broken internet problem, Superman & Lois get a season finale poster & we learned Night Court's Markie Post had passed away:

Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident

Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Has a Solution to Meloni's Big Problem

Night Court, Scrubs Star Markie Post Passes Away, Age 70

Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville

What If Captain Carter Replaced Sam Wilson & Twitter Wasn't Happy?

