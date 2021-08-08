Night Court, Scrubs Star Markie Post Passes Away, Age 70

Markie Post, known to millions over the years for her roles in Night Court, The Fall Guy, Scrubs, There's Something About Mary, and dozens more, has passed away following a nearly four-month battle with cancer at the age of 70. Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, Post's manager, confirmed the news on Saturday evening. The actress is survived by husband, writer Michael A. Ross; daughters, actress Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn; son-in-law Bryce Schoenborn, and her and Michael's five-month-old granddaughter. "But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments, and showed us how to be kind, loving, and forgiving in an often harsh world," the family said in a statement.

Though beginning her career learning television behind the scenes and in front of the camera on game shows such as Split Second, the Alex Trebek-hosted Double Dare, and Card Sharks. But in 1979, Post's television acting career would really take off, resulting in roles on a diverse line-up of shows including CHiPs, The Incredible Hulk, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, Hart to Hart, The Love Boat, Cheers, Fantasy Island, and The A-Team.

In 1982, Post would take on the role of bail bondswoman Terri Michaels in ABC's The Fall Guy, appearing in 65 episodes of the series over the next three years. From there, Post would take on the role that would help define her career: public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court, with a run on the award-winning sitcom that would last 159 episodes from 1985 to 1992. Post would continue to be a creative presence on television, starring with John Ritter in the critically-acclaimed CBS sitcom Hearts Afire, taking on the recurring role as Dr. Elliot Reid's (Sarah Chalke) mother on NBC's Scrubs; and appearances on NBC's 30 Rock & Chicago P.D., ABC's The Kids Are Alright, and more.

