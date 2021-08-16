BCTV Daily Dispatch 16 August 21: Night Court Remembered & More!

The story of our life, We take her home. We drive all night to keep her warm and time is frozen (the story of, the story of, the story of). The story of our life, we give her hope. We spend her love until she's broke inside. The story of… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to One Direction (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. The newbies for Monday include Heels star Stephen Amell showing off his singing skills, Brooklyn Nine-Nine S08E01 disappoints, AEW rampages, questionable "big" The Mandalorian news, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer updates the final season, and we look back fondly on NBC's Night Court. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Monday, August 16, 2021:

10. Heels: Stephen Amell Shows Off His Singing Skills; Arrow Fam Reunion

9. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 E01 Review: Too Many Awkward Conversations

8. Everything The Chadster Hated About the Debut of AEW Rampage

7. The Mandalorian: "Big News" This Weekend? Bryce Dallas Howard Likes

6. Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Hits Meloni with Her Own SVU/OC Surprise

5. Titans Star Vincent Kartheiser Investigated for On-Set Conduct: Report

4. Killing Eve Star Jodie Comer: Season 4 Update; On Missing Villanelle

3. Law & Order: Christopher Meloni & "Mom" Check In on Mariska Hargitay

2. Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return

1. Night Court: Some Memories of a Classic Sitcom's Enduring Legacy

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- The Gang has its own "Olympics", Night Court & veteran TV actor Charles Robinson remembered, What We Do in the Shadows introducing Guillermo's family in Season 4, FX is "hopeful" for Fargo Season 5 but not before Alien, and Arnold Schwarzenegger doubles down on common sense:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Doesn't Need the Olympics

Night Court Star & Veteran TV Actor Charles Robinson Passes, Age 75

What We Do in the Shadows S04: Van Helsing Latino? More Guillermo Fam

FX "Hopeful" for Fargo Season 5 But It's "Alien" First for Noah Hawley

Arnold Schwarzenegger Has No Regrets Over Anti-Maskers Comments

