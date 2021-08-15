What We Do in the Shadows S04: Van Helsing Latino? More Guillermo Fam

Last week was a big week for Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). Along with the release of the official trailer for the third season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, FX Networks announced that the popular series would be returning for a fourth season. Now while most series would be focusing on the upcoming season, Guillén and executive producer Paul Simms still found the time to offer a tease or two about the fourth season. Specifically, if Guillermo being a descendant of Van Helsing means the legendary vampire slayer was Latino in the WWDITS universe and meeting more of our modern-day vampire slayer's family.

With Guillermo's lineage having been established at the end of the first season, Guillén believes all the signs point to Van Helsing being Latino in the show's world. "I think he should be. I think we can trace the family tree to how it came to be," he responded when asked during the show's TCA panel. Whatever his family history turns out to finally be, Guillén has been receiving positive reactions from Latino viewers who feel represented through Guillermo. "Guillermo has been such a positive character that has resonated with the Latinx community even with the smallest scene, like when he was with his mom," the actor explained. "We got so much feedback from people who felt like they were watching their moms. They even noticed the buñuelos that were in the background, little details like that. We can say it until we're blue in the face but representation matters and I think we've done a good job representing. I look forward to continuing that."

Guillermo's more immediate (and living) family members will also be making an appearance during the fourth season to hopefully answer some important questions. "These are questions that are going to be answered in a big way but not this season [Season 3],' Simms explained. "In Season 4 Episode 4, you're going to meet all of Guillermo's family in a way that makes him very anxious. We'll learn that if he has Van Helsing DNA, then so does the rest of his family even though they might not realize it themselves. But we haven't even shot that yet. We'll also learn in Season 4 that Guillermo is feeling the effects of having dedicated 10 years of his life to these vampires and neglecting his family and his responsibilities to them and how he tries to make amends for that."

From Guillermo outing himself as a kickass vampire slayer and our vamps' new status as bigwigs within the vampire community to Colin's 100th birthday, werewolf kickball, wellness cults, Nandor's "eternal life crisis", and a whole ton more, here's a look at FX's What We Do in the Shadows, returning September 2nd:

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

