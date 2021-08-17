BCTV Daily Dispatch 17 August 21: Doctor Who Digits with Team TARDIS?

And I'm alive! And I don't need a witness! To know that I survived! I'm not looking for forgiveness! I just need light! I need light in the dark as I search for the resolution… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Jack's Mannequin (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our Tuesday newbies include the WWE's disrespect of Triple H continuing, we make a request of AMC about The Walking Dead series finale, and the BBC's Doctor Who releases a new look at Team TARDIS (along with some interesting numbers…???). From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Tuesday, August 17, 2021:

10. Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Hits Meloni with Her Own SVU/OC Surprise

9. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 E01 Review: Too Many Awkward Conversations

8. Everything The Chadster Hated About the Debut of AEW Rampage

7. Triple H Demoted to Warehouse Tour Guide After NXT Loses War to AEW

6. The Walking Dead Series Finale: Time to Stop the Drop, AMC (Editorial)

5. Law & Order: Christopher Meloni & "Mom" Check In on Mariska Hargitay

4. Killing Eve Star Jodie Comer: Season 4 Update; On Missing Villanelle

3. Night Court: Some Memories of a Classic Sitcom's Enduring Legacy

2. Doctor Who Series 13: BBC Releases Fresh Look at New Team TARDIS

1. Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Archer might have a Season 13 coming, a Voyager cast member is heading to Star Trek: Prodigy, WWE resumes live events, "Mando" big news (???), and Impeachment: American Crime Story adds to its cast.

Impeachment: American Crime Story: Sorvino, Fischler & More Join Cast

The Mandalorian: "Big News" This Weekend? Bryce Dallas Howard Likes

WWE Announces Live Shows Through End of 2021

Star Trek: Prodigy: Voyager Star Robert Beltran Confirms Appearance

Archer: FX "Optimistic" for Season 13; Discuss Loss of Jessica Walter

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jack's Mannequin – The Resolution [Official Music Video] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UgGe50SbeI)