Triple H Demoted to Warehouse Tour Guide After NXT Loses War to AEW

Triple H is not having a good month. It was just ten days ago that WWE shockingly released a huge chunk of the NXT roster during an episode of WWE Smackdown. Soon after, rumors began swirling around the dirt sheet-o-sphere that there were big changes in the works at NXT, that the brand was going to be retooled to suit its original purpose of producing the kind of talent Vince McMahon wants on its main roster, rather than a glorified indie promotion to compete with AEW. And now, in a final blow to his dignity, Triple H has apparently been demoted… to a tour guide?!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you all the hot goss from the world of professional wrestling, and comrades, if I was Triple I, I would definitely be planning a coup attempt right about now.

A new press release from WWE advertising an auction for a collectible t-shirt and signed fake billion dollar bill subtly mentions Triple H's new role, working at the WWE warehouse. How far the mighty have fallen! Haw haw haw haw!

Goldin, the leading marketplace for trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia, and WWE have partnered to offer a billion dollar bill featuring and signed by Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO, and a 1-of-1 "Billionaire Bucks" T-shirt through Goldin's Card & Memorabilia Auction that opens today. Fans can also bid for a chance to win a tour through WWE's Warehouse with Triple H as their guide to see one-of-a-kind pieces, including iconic match-worn gear, championship titles and rings from legendary events. A lucky fan will also be able to win two tickets and a behind-the-scenes experience at WrestleMania featuring a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker.

To go from being beloved by the internet to being the scapegoat for all of WWE's failures in the span of just a few months must be a major blow to the Game's ego. Will Vince McMahon make Stephanie divorce him next? Or maybe book him in a cuckold angle on WWE Raw? Hey, on the bright side, Hunter, AEW would probably love to have you if you get cut from WWE next. Maybe you could give Sting that win back. Haw haw haw haw!

Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!