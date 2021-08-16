Doctor Who Series 13: BBC Releases Fresh Look at New Team TARDIS

The past few weeks have been a rollercoaster of feels across the Doctor Who universe. First, Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill & John Bishop, and showrunner Chris Chibnall took part in a Comic-Con@Home virtual event where it was confirmed that Series 13 was coming before the end of the year, would be a one-story season, and announced Jacob Anderson (Broadchuch, Game of Thrones) has joined the cast as Vinder. Only days later, the news broke that Whittaker and Chibnall would be leaving the long-running BBC series after Series 13 and three specials in 2022 (more on that in a minute).

After Series 13 premieres in the fall, Whittaker and Chibnall will be a part of three feature-length specials in 2022- with the final special also marking the end of Whittaker's run (and we're assuming the introduction of the new Doctor, still unknown as of this writing). The first special will screen on New Year's Day, with the second airing in the spring, the third in fall 2022 as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Series 13 Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNb51OwYO6M)

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life," Whittaker said. "I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had." Chibnall added: "Jodie and I made a "three series and out" pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we're handing back the Tardis keys. Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations."

