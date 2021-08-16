WWE Announces Live Shows Through End of 2021

Delta who? Defying the latest coronavirus surge, WWE has announced live dates from October through December, including Survivor Series in November and an unnamed PPV likely to be TLC in December. WWE is also expected to have a live event in Saudi Arabia in April.

Below, see the schedule of 30 newly announced WWE live events.

– Friday, October 1: SmackDown®- Smoothie King Center in New Orleans

– Saturday, October 2: Supershow®– Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, PR

– Sunday, October 3: Supershow – Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

– Monday, October 4: Raw®– Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

– Friday, October 15: SmackDown – Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif.

– Saturday, October 16: Supershow – Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, N.M.

– Sunday, October 17: Supershow – Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX

– Monday, October 18: Raw – Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

– Friday, October 22: SmackDown – INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan.

– Monday, October 25: Raw – Toyota Center in Houston

– Friday, October 29: SmackDown – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pa.

– Monday, November 1: Raw – Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

– Monday, November 8: Raw – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

– Friday, November 12: SmackDown – Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.

– Monday, November 15: Raw – Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

– Friday, November 19: SmackDown – XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

– Saturday, November 20: Supershow – War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, N.Y.

– Sunday, November 21: Survivor Series – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

– Monday, November 22: Raw – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

– Saturday, November 27: Supershow – Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Va,

– Sunday, November 28: Supershow – Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, W. Va.

– Monday, November 29: Raw – Brand New UBS Arena at Belmont Park (Long Island, N.Y.)

– Saturday, December 4: Supershow – Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX

– Sunday, December 5: Supershow – American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX

– Monday, December 6: Raw – FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

– Friday, December 10: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

– Saturday, December 11: SuperShow – Dow Events Center in Saginaw, Mich.

– Sunday, December 12: WWE PPV – Allstate Arena in Chicago

– Monday, December 13: Raw – Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.

– Friday, December 17: SmackDown – Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

– Saturday, December 18: Supershow – BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Ill.

– Sunday, December 19: Supershow – Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

– Monday, December 20: Raw – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

– Friday, December 31: SmackDown – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Of course, the live schedule is subject to change as the pandemic situation evolves. Some shows have recently announced mask requirements, and as the vaccines receive full authorization in the coming months, it's possible that more vaccination requirements could be added to various WWE events as well.

