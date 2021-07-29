BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 July 2021: LeVar Burton Debuts; A Sunny Pay Day

Hate to be so emotional. I didn't mean to get physical. But when he pulled in and revved it up, I said, "You call that a pickup truck?" And in the moonlight, I throwed him down, all kickin' and screamin' and rollin' around. A little piece of a bloody tooth, just so you know I was thinking of you. Just so you know…. the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Kings of Leon (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your Thursday edition of our daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our welcomed newbies this round include a Mary Hartman remake, What If…? star Jeffrey Wright talking The Watcher, a double dose of concern for Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, Evil star Michael Emerson reflects on Lost, Dave Bautista is now 'The Streamer", The Orville gets new signage, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day is looking for some sweet TikTok money, and Jeopardy! guest host LeVar Burton makes not-so-great gameshow history. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Thursday, July 29, 2021:

10. Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman: TBS Reboot Taps Emily Hampshire as Lead

9. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Drops Teaser for Trailer for Series Return- Right?

8. What If…?: Jeffrey Wright Talks The Watcher, Chadwick Boseman & More

7. Better Call Saul: Cranston, Paul Respond to Bob Odenkirk Health Crisis

6. Evil Star Michael Emerson Reflects on Lost, Its Legacy & Career Impact

5. Better Call Saul Star Bob Odenkirk Collapses, Rushed to Hospital

4. Dave Bautista Is The Streamer, A Man Who Likes to Stream It Real Good

3. The Orville Shares Seth MacFarlane Season 3 Planetary Union Sign Image

2. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid

1. Jeopardy! Host LeVar Burton Part of Not-So-Great Game Show First

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- The Mandalorian needs a deeper deepfake, a Charmed goodbye, Ratched star Sarah Paulson wins one for tequila, Big Sky screws a first season cliffhanger with Season 2 casting update, and Community fans can't get enough of what Joel McHale has to say about Chevy Chase:

The Mandalorian: Lucasfilm Taps YouTuber After Luke Skywalker Deepfake

Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving

Big Sky Season 2 Casting News Proves Big Season 1 Finale Spoiler

Ratched: Sarah Paulson Helps Win Tequila, Shuts Down Season 2 Rumor

Charmed: Madeleine Mantock on Macy: "I Will Miss Playing Her So Much"

